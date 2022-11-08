Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
abc57.com
Election results delayed by hours in Saint Joe County
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Election night is a night where folks’ eyes are glued to their TV screen as results come in seeing where their candidates of choice stand in the races. However, this year, voters in Saint Joseph County waited nearly two hours longer than normal. “We...
abc57.com
Indiana BMVs closed November 24-26 for Thanksgiving
All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed November 24 through 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Branches will return to normal hours on November 28.
abc57.com
Online video gamer causes local SWAT situation
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- All because of an online video game, a local family is now traumatized after becoming the latest target of swatting. “I was so scared I thought I was going to have a heart attack, says Patrycja Przybyslawski, a victim of the swatting.” My heart was bouncing.”
