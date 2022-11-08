ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Habitat for Humanity continues to expand thriving Mishawaka subdivision

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- Since 1987, Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County has built over 220 homes for families in need in our community. In 2018, Jimmy and Roselyn Carter came to Mishawaka for the Annual Carter Work Project, creating The Fields at Highland subdivision. "This is an awesome, awesome neighborhood,"...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Election results delayed by hours in Saint Joe County

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Election night is a night where folks’ eyes are glued to their TV screen as results come in seeing where their candidates of choice stand in the races. However, this year, voters in Saint Joseph County waited nearly two hours longer than normal. “We...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Online video gamer causes local SWAT situation

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- All because of an online video game, a local family is now traumatized after becoming the latest target of swatting. “I was so scared I thought I was going to have a heart attack, says Patrycja Przybyslawski, a victim of the swatting.” My heart was bouncing.”
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

