CITY COUNCIL MEETING TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH – 4PM AND 5:30pm. Transportation Center: Parkwest Project High-Rise Hotel and Apartments. The demolition of the public parking structure used for train and bus passenger parking, which, if approved, will be replaced by 286 apartments including 15% affordable (affordability level not indicated) as well as a small amount of retail. A shared parking arrangement will provide private and public parking, reducing the need to build as many spaces as usually required, but will need a modification to the area’s Specific Plan to proceed. The project also includes a reconfiguration of the parking and passenger drop-off areas in front of the train station and the relocation of several bus layover locations.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO