Three arrested for overnight theft in Trigg County
Three people are facing felony theft charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from a construction site in the Cerulean area of Trigg County. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says an observant neighbor called 911 after seeing people stealing building materials at about 12:30 a.m. and the suspects fled into Christian County.
Voice of Democracy, Patriot Pen essay winners honor, celebrate veterans with readings
The winners for the local Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen essay contest read their winning pieces Friday morning, in celebration and honor of local veterans for Veteran’s Day. This year the pool of students taking place in the contest was bigger than ever, as students from surrounding school...
Todd Central honors veterans with annual program
Veterans, active-duty military personnel, students and the public filled the gym at Todd County Central High School Friday morning to honor those who have served at their annual Veterans Day program. Veterans from Todd County had breakfast at the school and then followed the 101st Airborne Honor Guard in marching...
Mary Sue Devers Holt
(Age 75, of Adams, TN) Graveside service will be Monday November 14th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funeral & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
VFW Post 1913, Todd Central to host Veterans Day programs
Friday is Veterans Day and VFW Post 1913 will host its annual service at its post off Skyline Drive. Post Commander John Brame says it will all begin at 11 a.m. and he’s hopeful local veterans will be there and that the public will attend to show their appreciation.
Visit Hopkinsville receives awards at state conference
Visit Hopkinsville received several awards for its ‘Batter Capital of the World’ campaign Thursday night at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s Traverse Awards. Director Brooke Jung says their team claimed the distinction of the most innovative and received gold awards for overall marketing campaign and lodge cast iron skillets.
Resurfacing work nearing completion on I-24
Improvements for I-24 in Christian County are nearly complete. According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, repairs began in early spring of 2022, with lane restrictions and were focused on the eastbound lanes between Exit 86 and the Kentucky-Tennessee line and now that work is set to be complete by Friday afternoon.
Annie Collins
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be at a later date in Lewisburg Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William Arthur “Buddy” Hall
(Age 82, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday November 12th at 1pm at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Alesha Davis Mimms
(Age 45, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday November 12th at 12nonn at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 6pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
HS Football Preview/Schedule
Tonight, The Hopkinsville Tigers travel to Russellville to battle The Logan Co. Cougars in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Logan Co. won the regular season contest 49 to 28 behind a strong rushing game. Senior Ryan Rayno rushed for 202 of Logan Co.’s 343 yards on the ground. Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark talks about The Cougars…
Linda Lou Matthews
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday November 14th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
David C. Edgett
(Age 83, of Pembroke) Graveside service will be Friday November 18th at 10am at Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Man served with warrant for felony theft
An arrest warrant for felony theft was served Wednesday by Hopkinsville police against a local man. It alleges that on September 22, 38-year old Brandon Forrest of Hopkinsville picked up an order of materials valued at about $5,200 that he didn’t pay for and didn’t have authority to order.
Details released on downtown accident involving officer
Details have been released on a two-vehicle accident from Wednesday morning that injured three people, including a Hopkinsville police officer. The report from HPD says Officer Larry Johnston was southbound on South Main Street and said he was looking at information on the call he was headed to and did not see until it was too late that the light at East Seventh Street had turned red.
Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal DUI crash in Todd County
A jury trial ended Thursday in Todd Circuit County Circuit Court with a Hopkinsville man getting a life sentence in connection with a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road. The jury found 45-year old Billy Jo Faughn of Hopkinsville guilty of murder and DUI and Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says the jury agreed to a life sentence. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
Colonels Season Showed Positives Heading Into Offseason
It is no secret that ending your season with a 54-16 loss sucks. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth and certainly does not leave the best impression in peoples minds. However, it does not reflect that progress nor the returning mindset and talent of a team. Christian County...
College Basketball Roundup
(Lexington, KY) — College basketball returns tonight. Number-4 Kentucky hosts 1-and-0 Duquesne, Pre-Game coverage will begin on 98.7 Lite FM at 4:30 pm. Vanderbilt welcomes Southern Miss to Nashville. The 0-and-1 Cardinals look to bounce back from their upset loss to Bellarmine tomorrow when they host Wright State. Number-11 Tennessee travels to a neutral site, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to take on Colorado Sunday.
Man served with felony assault warrant charged with spitting in officer’s face
A Hopkinsville man served with a felony assault warrant is facing an additional assault count after he allegedly spit in the face of a Hopkinsville police officer Wednesday morning. The warrant alleges that on August 9, 30-year old Michael McGregor of Hopkinsville punched a man multiple times, struck him with...
College Basketball Update
WKU Opens Season at Eastern Kentucky Thursday Night. WKU Hilltopper Basketball will officially be underway with its season on Thursday night as it takes on Eastern Kentucky in Richmond, Ky., at 6 p.m. CT. The game will stream live on ESPN+. WKU defeated Montevallo 93-65 and Georgetown College 88-68. EKU opened its season with a 137-52 win over Miami (OH)-Middletown on Monday night at home. You can listen to it live with Pre-Game beginning at 5:30 on Newsradio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP.
