Use-of-force and body camera policies at the sheriff’s office | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at use-of-force policies and body-worn cameras for the King County Sheriff’s Office. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast features original watchdog reporting from our local journalists with a focus on how we hold our public entities and public officials accountable.
