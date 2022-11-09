ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Kim, incumbents cruise to House wins in New Jersey

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8SR5_0j3wzR5a00

2 top election analysts break down 2022 midterm elections 02:03

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress Tuesday night, promising to try to "heal this country."

In one of the two most closely watched races in the state, Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district's boundaries.

The other, pitting incumbent Tom Malinowski against Republican Tom Kean Jr., had not been decided as of midnight, but Kean claimed victory in a speech to supporters.

Kim's win over Bob Healey, an executive at a yacht maker in southern New Jersey, bolsters Democrats in a year when they faced serious headwinds, including inflation and sagging approval ratings for Democratic President Joe Biden.

"I believe we can heal this country," Kim told supporters Tuesday night. "I believe it's possible. What I don't believe is, I don't believe my kids are doomed to grow up in a divided America. What is happening right now doesn't have to be this way."

Kim made headlines in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when colleagues and others found him helping clean up the mess around the building.

The other closely watched race, in New Jersey and nationally, pitted Democratic incumbent Malinowski trying to hold off a strong challenge from Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th district.

The Associated Press has not called the race for either candidate. But shortly before midnight, Kean took the stage at campaign headquarters and appeared to claim victory.

"We have been given an opportunity to change the course of history," he said. "My solemn pledge to you will always be to serve with dignity, to listen, to learn and to earn this responsibility."

Moments later, Malinowski said the race remained "too close to call."

"It's 11:45 on election night and we're still standing," he said.

Malinowski cast Kean as too reliant on support from voters loyal to former President Donald Trump to represent the district, which swung from reliably GOP to Democratic control during his years in the White House. Kean has seized on inflation as a top issue and hammers on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he is betting is unpopular with voters.

Malinowski is a former Obama administration official and supported impeaching Trump as well the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Democratic President Joe Biden signed a year ago.

Kean served as the top Republican in the state Senate from 2008 until this year after declining to seek office again in last year's election.

Malinowski, who is seeking his third term, narrowly defeated Kean, a former state lawmaker and the son of former Republican Gov. Tom Kean Sr., in 2020. Malinowski first won election by defeating Republican incumbent Rep. Leonard Lance in 2018.

The district picked up more Republican voters after its boundaries in the northwest were redrawn.

In other races, incumbents were re-elected to House seats in balloting that also saw the son of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez elected to Congress.

Republican Christopher Smith won a 22nd term in the 4th District, stretching from the central Jersey Shore to the capitol region of Trenton.

Democrat Robert Menendez won in the 8th District, which includes parts of Newark, Jersey City and Elizabeth. The seat was opened by the retirement of Rep. Albio Sires.

The younger Menendez is an attorney in private practice and serves as a commissioner at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the region's airports, ports and tunnels. He defeated Republican Marcos Arroyo and five others in the district.

Democrat Frank Pallone Jr. won a 19th term in the 6th District that includes parts of the Jersey Shore and Middlesex County.

Democrat Donald Norcross won reelection in the 1st District in southwestern New Jersey, and Democrat Donald Payne Jr, won a seventh term in the 10th District, which includes portions of Essex, Hudson and Union counties, and includes the cities of Newark and Orange.

Democrat Bill Pascrell won a new term in the 9th District, which includes his hometown of Paterson.

Mikie Sherrill won re-election in the 11th District in the northern part of the state; Josh Gottheimer won in the 5th, and Bonnie Watson Coleman won in the 12th. All are Democratic incumbents.

Republican Jeff Van Drew was reelected in the 2nd district.

Democrats were defending 10 seats to the Republicans' two in the first election since congressional districts were redrawn after the 2020 census.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan

Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Philly

House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Police say a woman hung nooses and stuffed dolls above a sign for a Black NJ candidate

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) -- Police are looking for a woman who hung rope nooses near campaign materials promoting a Black Congressional candidate Tuesday night.On Election Night in Cape May Court House, the woman was seen on surveillance video exiting a dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed dolls from a tree, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The nooses were hung above a sign for Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.The woman who hung the nooses is White, with blond hair. The vehicle seen in surveillance images may be a Buick.Middle Township mayor Tim Donohue released a statement condemning the incident and described it as a potential hate crime."This is not who we are in Middle Township," Donohue said. "We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats and intimidation."Alexander, a Democrat, ran against incumbent Republican Jeff Van Drew in the race. Van Drew was the projected winner with over 60% of the votes as of Wednesday.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CNN

Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes

When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech

Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy