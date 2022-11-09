Read full article on original website
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
thewestsidegazette.com
Sheriff Tony Provides a Helping Hand to Individuals Experiencing Homelessness
We are all only one major crisis away from homelessness. To understand this startling fact, we need look no further than the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, which destroyed an untold number of residences and displaced thousands of people into emergency shelters. Many who went to sleep the night before the storm with a home, food, an income and easy access to physical and behavioral healthcare are faced with uncertainties of what’s to come. It can happen that quickly.
WPBF News 25
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
thewestsidegazette.com
Testa-lyin’ in the Black Church
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. The Detective has been sleuthing through some dirty, gritty, grimy sands lately and decided to get cleaned up a little, so I went to church service Sunday at Word of the Living God in Pompano Beach where Pastor John Mohorn presides as pastor and teacher. Despite the best efforts to stay clear of the foolishness, Ol’ Peter ran into Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and her husband in the Black church. Sources say Cartwright and her husband were supposed to show up with Carmen Jones who neglected to inform the pastor of the Super’s visit. This is just another example of how the Super seeks out and act on unwise counsel. Everyone knows that there are unspoken but clearly understood rules in the Black church. Dignitaries don’t just show up unbeknownst to the Pastor, but it appears that Jones was making good on her $48,000 consultant agreement.
3 to See: Craft festival, 'Sculpture in Motion,' Symphonia's 'Fire'
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
Incumbent, newcomer win Palm Beach County School Board races
A new face will take the open seat on the Palm Beach County School Board and a longtime board member will hold onto her seat.
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
southfloridaweekend.com
Fun things to do this weekend: Nov. 11-13
Funny girl Heather McMahan is making her way to the Palm Beach Improv! The Atlanta-native takes the stage in West Palm Beach on Friday for shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. Get your tickets here!. The 33rd...
floridapolitics.com
Republican dominance in Palm Beach County continues with win in HD 91
No other race for Palm Beach County legislative seats drew as much money as this one in the county's south end. For the first time in memory, South Palm Beach County — long a Democratic stronghold — will be represented by a Republican. Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a twice-elected...
wflx.com
County Mayor Robert Weinroth defeated by newcomer Marci Woodward
Palm Beach County residents entered Election Day knowing they'd welcome at least one new commissioner. It turns out they're getting two. Two Democrats were defeated by Republicans in two of the three Palm Beach County Commission races. In a surprise upset, county Mayor Robert Weinroth lost to Marci Woodward in...
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
Hurricane Nicole live updates Wednesday: Storm surge wallops north Palm Beach County
We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Palm Beach County has ordered evacuations of zones A and B, which encompass beachside and mobile homes, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening and is expected to make landfall on Florida's east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. ...
Florida Weekly
The tale of the Clewiston Trio
The text came at 10:42 a.m. on Monday, Aug 8: “We had a neglect bust with a handful of little goldens. We have to remove them from the property between today and tomorrow. Is there any way you can assist?”. Attached was a photo of three emaciated golden retrievers...
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
themiamihurricane.com
Racist video goes viral, UM students demand action
This is a developing story. Updates will be made as further information is acquired. A TikTok video recording a Black man on campus, without his knowledge, which appears to compare him to a gorilla, has gone viral. The video, recorded by University of Miami students on the Coral Gables campus from the account “CanesCritters,” spread quickly through group chats Wednesday night. The video has since been deleted along with the account.
Eye in the sky: Aftermath of Nicole in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
WPTV's Chopper 5 took aerial footage of the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
upressonline.com
Students criticize FAU Housing shutting down A/C and elevators on short notice
Editor’s Note: As of Nov. 10 at 1:06 p.m., FAU Housing and students confirmed functions have resumed. On Wednesday, Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Housing and Residential Education (DHRE) sent an email informing residents that elevators and air conditioning (A/C) units will be turned off in preparation for Hurricane Nicole.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
