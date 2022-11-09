Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. The Detective has been sleuthing through some dirty, gritty, grimy sands lately and decided to get cleaned up a little, so I went to church service Sunday at Word of the Living God in Pompano Beach where Pastor John Mohorn presides as pastor and teacher. Despite the best efforts to stay clear of the foolishness, Ol’ Peter ran into Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and her husband in the Black church. Sources say Cartwright and her husband were supposed to show up with Carmen Jones who neglected to inform the pastor of the Super’s visit. This is just another example of how the Super seeks out and act on unwise counsel. Everyone knows that there are unspoken but clearly understood rules in the Black church. Dignitaries don’t just show up unbeknownst to the Pastor, but it appears that Jones was making good on her $48,000 consultant agreement.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO