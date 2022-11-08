ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NFL players weigh in on request for safer playing fields

On Saturday, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter published a letter calling for changes to playing surfaces throughout the NFL in the name of player safety. Tretter outlined three requests from the NFLPA, including replacing and banning slit film turf, removing obvious flaws or abnormalities on fields, and clearing excess people and equipment on the sidelines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy