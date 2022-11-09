ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave

Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
CBS Denver

Auto thief sheds light on Colorado's car theft epidemic

Hondo Underwood, 33, speaks openly about his criminal past, stealing cars in Colorado at a prodigious clip. "I can steal your vehicle while you're sitting on your couch. By the time you look out and comprehend what I'm doing, I'm already driving off in your vehicle," said Underwood, during an interview with CBS News Colorado.Now reformed and on a different, more positive path, Underwood agreed to discuss what he used to do and how he did it, in an effort to help Colorado vehicle owners avoid having their cars, trucks and SUVs stolen. Underwood is now married with three daughters and...
