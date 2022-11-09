ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

montgomeryherald.com

Hair, Shaw will fill seats

Montgomery County residents will see a new county commissioner on the board with political newcomer Steve Hair taking the most votes, followed closely by John Shaw. Republicans Hair and Shaw had 36% and 32% of the votes followed by Democrats Wade Auman and Rosa Little at 16% and 15%. This race was for the two at-large seats on the board.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff Danny Rogers Wins A Second Term

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, who surprised a great many people by winning that seat four years ago in a race against long-time former Sheriff BJ Barnes, won a majority of the vote this time around to hold that office another four years. In the Tuesday. Nov. 8 election, Rogers,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House

ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split

Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines strives to protect town’s character

The Town of Southern Pines reviewed proposed development plans and protective amendments concerning future development at its Nov. 9 agenda meeting. The Council viewed architectural renderings of the proposed renovation and 23,738 square foot addition to the commercial building at 390 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The location is the old Spectrum building.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Attorney/candidate refuses to appear

Last week’s show cause hearing on allegations of professional misconduct against local attorney and N.C. Senate candidate Brooke Crump took place without Crump’s being present. Despite numerous attempts from court officials as well as colleagues to reach her, Crump refused to appear to answer the allegations against her. Additionally, Crump went into hiding so new subpoenas could not be served on her.
WFAE

Live Results: Anson County

Offices on the ballot include the Anson County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff and the sale of mixed beverages.
Laurinburg Exchange

No injuries in Quality Parts fire

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
LAURINBURG, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
richmondobserver

Rockingham woman facing 10 drug charges in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES — A Richmond County woman is facing a half-dozen felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine, pills and pot in neighboring Moore County. According to a Facebook post by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop with 41-year-old...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Nov. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC

