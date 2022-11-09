Read full article on original website
Related
montgomeryherald.com
Hair, Shaw will fill seats
Montgomery County residents will see a new county commissioner on the board with political newcomer Steve Hair taking the most votes, followed closely by John Shaw. Republicans Hair and Shaw had 36% and 32% of the votes followed by Democrats Wade Auman and Rosa Little at 16% and 15%. This race was for the two at-large seats on the board.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Danny Rogers Wins A Second Term
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers, who surprised a great many people by winning that seat four years ago in a race against long-time former Sheriff BJ Barnes, won a majority of the vote this time around to hold that office another four years. In the Tuesday. Nov. 8 election, Rogers,...
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Scotland County commissioners recognized for their service
LAURINBURG — During Monday night’s county commissioners meeting, commissioners Betty Blue Gholston and Carol McCall were recognized for their decades of outstanding service to Scotland County and the community. Commissioner Carol McCall worked for 35 years for Scotland County Government, working in the health department, social services, and...
nsjonline.com
Neal Jackson wins race to succeed McNeill in NC House
ASHEBORO — Neal Jackson will join the Republican majority in the N.C. House of Representatives in 2023. In Tuesday night’s election results, he won with 77% of the vote in the House district covering Randolph and Moore counties. Jackson defeated Democratic nominee Erik Davis in the contest. He...
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split
Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines strives to protect town’s character
The Town of Southern Pines reviewed proposed development plans and protective amendments concerning future development at its Nov. 9 agenda meeting. The Council viewed architectural renderings of the proposed renovation and 23,738 square foot addition to the commercial building at 390 W. Pennsylvania Ave. The location is the old Spectrum building.
montgomeryherald.com
Attorney/candidate refuses to appear
Last week’s show cause hearing on allegations of professional misconduct against local attorney and N.C. Senate candidate Brooke Crump took place without Crump’s being present. Despite numerous attempts from court officials as well as colleagues to reach her, Crump refused to appear to answer the allegations against her. Additionally, Crump went into hiding so new subpoenas could not be served on her.
WXII 12
Police widow from Belews Creek in legal battle with Winston-Salem over death benefits
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cheryl McDonald, of Belews Creek, is in an ongoing legal fight with the city of Winston-Salem concerning death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, who worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department for 25 years. Mike McDonald died on October 21, 2021 at the age...
Live Results: Anson County
Offices on the ballot include the Anson County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff and the sale of mixed beverages.
No injuries in Quality Parts fire
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at North Carolina park with backpack, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
richmondobserver
Rockingham woman facing 10 drug charges in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES — A Richmond County woman is facing a half-dozen felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine, pills and pot in neighboring Moore County. According to a Facebook post by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop with 41-year-old...
County Crime Report: Nov. 11
ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
Student arrested in Greensboro, accused of bringing gun to Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School. Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property. He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag. School officials found out about the gun […]
Sheriff’s Community Impact Team executes search warrant on Foxfield Road in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Foxfield Road in the Meadow Wood Sun-division on Thursday. Investigators have been receiving complaints of illegal activity at the residence and identified John Henry Quick, 46, as a suspect. During...
Tractor-trailer driver pinned during crash in Randolph County, taken to hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crash on US Hwy 64 at the Uwharrie River on Wednesday, according to the Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department. At 7:09 a.m., Tabernacle Fire and Rescue officials were dispatched to a crash on US HWY 64 at the Uwharrie River. Engine […]
Comments / 0