ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Elon Musk Ends Remote Work, Says Twitter Employees Must Return To Office

Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, has informed the employees who survived the layoffs that they will no longer be allowed to work remotely. In his first mass email to all employees, Musk said that all employees would be expected to be in the office at least 40 hours a week and that any request to work remotely would have to be personally approved by him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy