Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Election update: City Council candidates weigh in on tight race; 16k ballots still to count
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Results are mostly unchanged after Thursday’s update from the El Dorado County Elections Office. The office reported that 12,000 of the remaining 28,000 ballots were counted, and 16,000 still remain. Candidate Scott Robbins is in good position to grab one of three seats...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom City Council incumbents lead in preliminary election results
While it could take several days to receive all of the mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s election, early results show a combination of strong runs as well a couple of close races when it comes to Folsom’s closely-watched candidates. As of press time on Wednesday, Sacramento County Elections had...
mynspr.org
It’s still too early to call California midterm election results. Here’s why.
The outcomes of many state and local races in California are still too close to call, and it could be days — or weeks — before we know final results. By the end of election night, Sacramento County had tallied more than 140,000 votes, but it will likely count hundreds of thousands more. That means it’s still far too early to call races separated by a hundred or even a few thousand votes.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County 2022 Midterm Election Results
Local Elections results in Roseville, Rocklin & Placer County. The voting precinct polls have officially closed in Placer County with nearly 49,000 mail-in and early voting ballots counted of the approximately 100,000 received so far. Mail-in and early/voting ballots received account for about 17.55% of the total 279,058 registered voters...
Placer County election results: Here's where the latest vote totals stand
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Placer County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head. Among them are races that'll decide who will be a representative in California's third congressional district and who will join the Placer County Board of Supervisors. The first...
'People are feeling a little disillusioned' | Voters cast ballots despite the erosion of trust in elections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tamara Walton lives down the street from the Greater Sacramento Urban League in North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights Community, where Sacramento County hosted one of its vote centers. “I always say, ‘Ugh, I don’t feel like voting!’ but then I just get up and I...
Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%. Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.
mynspr.org
Yuba City’s Nagar Kirtan | Election results timeline | RSV concerns
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 10. Nagar Kirtan is a religious festival and grand procession held in Yuba City every year. Many believe it is the biggest festival of its kind in the country. For weeks leading up to the kirtan — or the parade — Yuba City’s Sikh Punjabi community visited community temples to donate food, labor and just about anything else needed ahead of the festival.
Calaveras County Election Results 2022
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Voters from Calaveras County will be voting on several city and council-level races during the 2022 election. Residents of Angels Camp will be voting on a City Council seat. Residents of the county will also be voting on five measures: A, B, C, D and E.
Elk Grove Citizen
Election '22: Ashby, Nguyen lead in local state races
In early returns from the 2022 General Election, Stephanie Nguyen and Angelique Ashby have the lead in the California State legislative office races which represent Elk Grove. In State Senate District 8, Ashby, who is the Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem and a Sacramento City Council member, had 52% of the vote. Her opponent, Dave Jones, a former State Insurance Commissioner and also a Democrat, had 48%.
Nevada County Election Results 2022
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
Sacramento-area election results, county by county
(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election. Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
Amador County Election Results 2022
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in Amador County will be voting to fill the position of sheriff, a board of supervisor position and residents of some cities will vote on their respective city councils and measures. Voters in the county will decide who is elected sheriff, as well as one of the board of […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin City Council focuses on affordable housing
As Rocklin Assistant City Manager Sherri Conway introduced the presentation for Community HousingWork (CHW) at Tuesday’s Rocklin City Council meeting, she declared, “Tonight is housing night!”. Two affordable housing related ordinances and projects were presented at the Rocklin City Council meeting. Community HousingWork presented a resolution to City...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Early election returns for Elk Grove and Sacramento areas, November 9 update
These are the early numbers for races in the Elk Grove and Sacramento areas. The results will be updated at 4 pm on November 11.
mymotherlode.com
Local Tax Measures Have Mixed Results
Sonora, CA — In Tuolumne County, Measure Y is expected to easily pass, but Measure X is likely defeated. Measure Y is a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora with the new revenue going to the General Fund. It requires a simple 50% +1 majority and currently sits at a very comfortable 60% in favor.
Plumas County News
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
goldcountrymedia.com
City Council approves Lincoln Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion
A resolution to expand the local water treatment plant and establish a joint powers agreement (JPA) to govern it was adopted at Tuesday night’s Lincoln City Council meeting. “This is something that needs to be done soon,” said Lincoln City Manager Sean Scully. Scully said the expansion is...
Comments / 0