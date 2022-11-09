ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom City Council incumbents lead in preliminary election results

While it could take several days to receive all of the mail-in ballots from Tuesday’s election, early results show a combination of strong runs as well a couple of close races when it comes to Folsom’s closely-watched candidates. As of press time on Wednesday, Sacramento County Elections had...
FOLSOM, CA
mynspr.org

It’s still too early to call California midterm election results. Here’s why.

The outcomes of many state and local races in California are still too close to call, and it could be days — or weeks — before we know final results. By the end of election night, Sacramento County had tallied more than 140,000 votes, but it will likely count hundreds of thousands more. That means it’s still far too early to call races separated by a hundred or even a few thousand votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Placer County 2022 Midterm Election Results

Local Elections results in Roseville, Rocklin & Placer County. The voting precinct polls have officially closed in Placer County with nearly 49,000 mail-in and early voting ballots counted of the approximately 100,000 received so far. Mail-in and early/voting ballots received account for about 17.55% of the total 279,058 registered voters...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%. Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.
ROSEVILLE, CA
mynspr.org

Yuba City’s Nagar Kirtan | Election results timeline | RSV concerns

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 10. Nagar Kirtan is a religious festival and grand procession held in Yuba City every year. Many believe it is the biggest festival of its kind in the country. For weeks leading up to the kirtan — or the parade — Yuba City’s Sikh Punjabi community visited community temples to donate food, labor and just about anything else needed ahead of the festival.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Calaveras County Election Results 2022

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Voters from Calaveras County will be voting on several city and council-level races during the 2022 election. Residents of Angels Camp will be voting on a City Council seat. Residents of the county will also be voting on five measures: A, B, C, D and E.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Election '22: Ashby, Nguyen lead in local state races

In early returns from the 2022 General Election, Stephanie Nguyen and Angelique Ashby have the lead in the California State legislative office races which represent Elk Grove. In State Senate District 8, Ashby, who is the Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem and a Sacramento City Council member, had 52% of the vote. Her opponent, Dave Jones, a former State Insurance Commissioner and also a Democrat, had 48%.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Election Results 2022

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election.  The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area election results, county by county

(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election.  Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Amador County Election Results 2022

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —  Residents in Amador County will be voting to fill the position of sheriff, a board of supervisor position and residents of some cities will vote on their respective city councils and measures.  Voters in the county will decide who is elected sheriff, as well as one of the board of […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin City Council focuses on affordable housing

As Rocklin Assistant City Manager Sherri Conway introduced the presentation for Community HousingWork (CHW) at Tuesday’s Rocklin City Council meeting, she declared, “Tonight is housing night!”. Two affordable housing related ordinances and projects were presented at the Rocklin City Council meeting. Community HousingWork presented a resolution to City...
ROCKLIN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local Tax Measures Have Mixed Results

Sonora, CA — In Tuolumne County, Measure Y is expected to easily pass, but Measure X is likely defeated. Measure Y is a one-cent sales tax increase for the City of Sonora with the new revenue going to the General Fund. It requires a simple 50% +1 majority and currently sits at a very comfortable 60% in favor.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

PUSD says goodbye to two leaders

“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
QUINCY, CA
ABC10

Power outage impacts voters at Rio Americano High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elections officials say voters were not able to get live ballots at the Rio Americano High School Vote Center Tuesday night due to a power outage. Sacramento County elections spokesperson Janna Haynes said voters will have to do mail-in voting or head to a different polling place if they want to vote in person.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Proposal for new Kaiser Inpatient Bed Tower in Roseville moves forward

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are moving forward for Kaiser Permanente's Inpatient Bed Tower Project in Roseville. Roseville's Planning Commission approved the plan amendment Thursday among other actions, like certifying the supplemental environmental impact report. Now, the proposal will move on to the city council where two public hearings are required, according to the city's website.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

City Council approves Lincoln Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion

A resolution to expand the local water treatment plant and establish a joint powers agreement (JPA) to govern it was adopted at Tuesday night’s Lincoln City Council meeting. “This is something that needs to be done soon,” said Lincoln City Manager Sean Scully. Scully said the expansion is...
LINCOLN, CA

