Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville at No. 12 Clemson
It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-3) visits No. 12 Clemson (8-1, 6-0) at 3:30pm on ESPN. A 7-point underdog, the Cardinals are not just seeking a fifth consecutive win but also the program's first-ever victory against the Tigers. Louisville is 0-7 all-time against Clemson. The Tigers are looking to rebound from a loss at Notre Dame last weekend. Clemson has won 38 straight at home and hasn't dropped consecutive games in one season since 2011.
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
Gray's fire helps extinguish Clemson
South Carolina had a warrior in the paint on Friday night and he was doing battle against an unexpected foe. Maybe lost in the shuffle with the comings and goings off of last year’s roster was Josh Gray, but he played a pivotal role for the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 60-58 victory over Clemson.
IN PHOTOS: USC tops Clemson on buzzer beater
USC (2-0) will face Colorado State next Thursday afternoon in the Charleston Classic.
Carter comes up big in Gamecocks win over the Tigers
Guard Chico Carter turned in a solid performance for South Carolina which was capped with a big time shot with 0.8 seconds left in the game that would give his team a 60-58 win. After Clemson tied the game at 58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds...
Head coach Jon Scheyer recaps win over USC Upstate
Duke Basketball cruised to a second straight victory to open he head coach Jon Scheyer era on Friday night, easily dispatching USC Upstate, 84-38. Next up for the Blue Devils will be a huge jump in competition level as Scheyer and company head to Indianapolis to face defending national champion Kansas in the Champions Classic.
Logan Frazier makes his dream a reality with Louisville commitment
Louisville was the choice. Long before receiving a preferred walk-on offer to play at Louisville, Logan Frazier dreamed of being a Cardinal. That dream became a reality when the Summit (Tenn.) High running back accepted that PWO invitation earlier this week. "Louisville is part of our family legacy," Frazier told...
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Georgia vs. Mississippi State football: Mike Leach credits Kirby Smart's 'simple' defense ahead of matchup
After beating Auburn, 39-33, in overtime last Saturday, Mike Leach and Mississippi State (6-3) turned their attention to Saturday's bout with coach Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at home. Georgia, which comes off a dominant outing against then-No. 1 Tennessee, travels to Starkville for the first time since its 20-12 loss to Mississippi State in 2010.
Louisville basketball: Kenny Payne says Cardinals were 'out-coached' in Bellarmine loss
Bellarmine and Louisville share the same city, but the hierarchy was never in question. Until Wednesday. Bellarmine upset Louisville, 67-66, in Kenny Payne's first game as Cardinals coach. It was arguably the biggest win in Bellarmine's history. When Louisville lost to Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition play, Payne had to deal with some adversity. But the season-opening loss to Bellarmine represents a whole new weight for Louisville's new coach to bear.
