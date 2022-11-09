ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfp41_0j3wgADq00

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk.

Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/

But results from Suffolk County were delayed because of a wi-fi problem. It was unclear when results would be available.At 11:40, congressional candidate Bridget Fleming posted on Twitter, “We have been informed by the Suffolk County Board of Elections that a computer problem has prevented the remote downloading of election results. Results are being reported manually, which will take some time. We will provide updates as we receive further information.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Lee Zeldin who tried to use crime and safety fears to knock her out of the job. She became governor when Gov. Andrew  resigned the office over personal scandals, and she ran for her first full term.

Hochul said, “Given the choice, New Yorkers refuse to go backwards on our long march toward progress.”

And New York City mayor Eric Adams said, “ History has been made!   Congratulations to my partner in governing, Gov. Kathy Hochul, on becoming the first woman elected to be governor of New York. Tonight, women and girls across the Empire State have seen another glass ceiling shattered — and the best is yet to come.

Shortly after polls closed, US Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed victoryTuesday night over conservative radio commentator Joe Pinion.

Attorney General Letitia James defeated Republican-Conservative Michael Henry.

Republican congressional candidate Nick LaLota stopped at Huntington Republican committee headquarters where he was greeted by a variety of local officials, including Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, Assemblyman Keith Brown, Highway Superintendent Andre Sorrentino, County Legislator Manny Esteban and others. LaLota is running against  Fleming.

Local parties exhorted their voters to get out to the polls if they hadn’t already voted early.

US Rep. Tom Suozzi, who currently represents Huntington  in Congress in the Third District, decided to run for governor but lost to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. And through redistricting completed this year, Huntington was moved into the First. Suozzi  was the second consecutive Democrat to represent Huntington, following US. Rep Steve Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxZ7r_0j3wgADq00

Voting sign in Huntington

Comments / 4

Related
The Associated Press

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Dems

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ousted Democratic campaign chairman slams AOC for attack on state party leadership

Ousted Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday after she blamed the state's party leadership for the Republican victories in the midterm elections. Maloney, a Democratic powerhouse who lost to Republican challenger Michael Lawler, said Ocasio-Cortez failed to help the party...
Welcome2TheBronx

Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results

For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different. Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Republicans make Election Day gains on Long Island, eye sweep

LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — Republicans capitalized on a quartet of Long Island congressional races that featured just one running incumbent, as by late Wednesday morning they had clinched three seats and were poised to take the fourth. The race in Nassau County’s 4th Congressional District, vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, had not […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WMUR.com

In New Hampshire visit, former GOP congressman says party needs to move on from past

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With the midterm election over, Republicans are now headed to states like New Hampshire to start talking about the 2024 presidential primary. Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Michigan) was in New Hampshire on Thursday. The former chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and seven-term congressman said there are reasons that a "red wave" failed to materialize for Republicans in the midterm.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
boropark24.com

“A Wake-Up Call:” is what Mayor Adams Calls the Decreasing Number of Ethnic Minorities who Vote for Democrats

Orthodox Jews in NYC are not the only ones who are increasingly casting their votes for Republicans. “When we see that only six out of 10 Asians and Hispanic in NYC voting Democrat, when last year, it was seven or eight out of 10, we better listen to the wake-up call,” Mayor Eric Adams said today at a press conference on New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Axios

New York Democrats spoil House party

A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
waer.org

Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait

Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy