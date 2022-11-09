Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk.

Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/

But results from Suffolk County were delayed because of a wi-fi problem. It was unclear when results would be available.At 11:40, congressional candidate Bridget Fleming posted on Twitter, “We have been informed by the Suffolk County Board of Elections that a computer problem has prevented the remote downloading of election results. Results are being reported manually, which will take some time. We will provide updates as we receive further information.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Lee Zeldin who tried to use crime and safety fears to knock her out of the job. She became governor when Gov. Andrew resigned the office over personal scandals, and she ran for her first full term.

Hochul said, “Given the choice, New Yorkers refuse to go backwards on our long march toward progress.”

And New York City mayor Eric Adams said, “ History has been made! Congratulations to my partner in governing, Gov. Kathy Hochul, on becoming the first woman elected to be governor of New York. Tonight, women and girls across the Empire State have seen another glass ceiling shattered — and the best is yet to come.

Shortly after polls closed, US Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed victoryTuesday night over conservative radio commentator Joe Pinion.

Attorney General Letitia James defeated Republican-Conservative Michael Henry.

Republican congressional candidate Nick LaLota stopped at Huntington Republican committee headquarters where he was greeted by a variety of local officials, including Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, Assemblyman Keith Brown, Highway Superintendent Andre Sorrentino, County Legislator Manny Esteban and others. LaLota is running against Fleming.

Local parties exhorted their voters to get out to the polls if they hadn’t already voted early.

US Rep. Tom Suozzi, who currently represents Huntington in Congress in the Third District, decided to run for governor but lost to Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. And through redistricting completed this year, Huntington was moved into the First. Suozzi was the second consecutive Democrat to represent Huntington, following US. Rep Steve Israel.