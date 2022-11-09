Gavin Williamson news – live: Minister defends Sunak’s ‘fabulous’ judgement

Rishi Sunak has “fabulous” judgement despite appointing twice sacked Sir Gavin Williamson to his government, a cabinet minister has insisted.

Sir Gavin, minister without portfolio, resigned on Tuesday night amid a series of bullying allegations, which he denies.

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, said on Wednesday morning that the PM did not know "any specific allegations" against Sir Gavin as she defend his decision to make him a minister.

He did, however, know that a complaint had been lodged against Sir Gavin.

Ms Keegan insisted Mr Sunak possesses the "highest degree of integrity and judgment". "I’ve worked with him for many years. He has integrity, he has fabulous judgment," she told the BBC.

Speaking ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Keegan insisted Mr Sunak knew only about a "disagreement" between Sir Gavin and Ms Morton when handing him a role in the Cabinet Office.