Chicago man set FBI checkpoint on fire — one month after threatening to burn a guard there, federal prosecutors say

Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for his 3rd gun case pointed a firearm at an off-duty Chicago cop, prompting the officer to open fire: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a four-time convicted felon on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case pointed a gun at an off-duty Chicago police officer this week, prompting the officer to open fire on the man’s vehicle, striking another passenger. Chicago police never revealed that someone had been shot...
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
fox32chicago.com
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police
CHICAGO - A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore...
WGNtv.com
Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K
ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
Mothers demand Chicago police do more to investigate sons' unsolved murders
A group of mothers gathered at CPD district headquarters in Little Village Wednesday to demand police do more to investigate their sons' murders.
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with Loop carjacking didn’t know what his two companions were going to do, defense attorney says
A 19-year-old man and two juveniles carjacked a driver at gunpoint in downtown Chicago on Tuesday evening, prosecutors said. But the man, who allegedly admitted to being at the scene of the hijacking and riding in the car, allegedly told police that he didn’t know that the two teens were going to carjack someone.
cwbchicago.com
State police arrest 4 suspects after 66-year-old woman is carjacked in Wicker Park
Four people are in custody after a 66-year-old woman was carjacked in Wicker Park on Thursday evening, according to Chicago police and the Illinois State Police. Another woman was hit in the face during another carjacking attempt in nearby West Town earlier in the evening, but no arrests have been announced in that case.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
cwbchicago.com
Woman charged with carjacking driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Chicago woman with carjacking a driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago. The accused woman, Ariana Barrett-Washington, 22, was already facing charges for another hijacking in the suburbs nine days after the North Side incident. At 4:45 p.m. on November 20, 2020, a 25-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
3 women, 1 man pepper spray and rob person on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying four suspects who pepper sprayed and then robbed a man on a CTA Red Line platform. The assault occurred early Friday morning around 2:10 a.m. According to police, the victim was on the platform at the Roosevelt stop when...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 14 years for using loaded gun to protect illegal drugs, cash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who used a loaded gun to protect his heroin, fentanyl and approximately $3,100 in cash has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office says London Grover, 32, pointed a firearm at someone attempting to steal his heroin and fentanyl on Feb. 23, 2019.
Little Village group seeks federal help for unsolved homicides
CHICAGO — The Little Village Community Council is concerned about the number of unsolved homicides cases in its neighborhood and wants the FBI to step in and help. The council held a press conference Wednesday morning with members of its committee Mothers and Families United for Justice to formally ask the Chicago Police Department to […]
WIFR
Three teens face car theft charges after chase in Stephenson, Winnebago counties
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A police chase through Stephenson and Winnebago counties Wednesday night ends with the arrest of three teens and the search for two other suspects. Freeport police say the teens were part of a group involved in stealing a car Wednesday in Chicago. According to investigators, the...
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall
There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to prison after illegally possessing firearms, punching cop in head multiple times
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after fleeing from police while in possession of two firearms and then punching an officer repeatedly in the head. Jonathan Knox, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that engaged in a traffic stop with Chicago police...
COPA video shows cops chasing gunman, one officer opening fire
Chicago's police oversight agency released video Wednesday that shows officers pursuing a gunman who shot an off-duty cop on the city's Northwest Side in September. WARNING: graphic language.
Harvey man charged with murder after South Chicago shooting in July
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting two people in South Chicago in July. Police say Rhashey Ford was arrested on Thursday for fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman on July 2 this summer. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of South...
Lawyers: Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin ‘Not Medically Fit' For Trial
Lawyers for indicted Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) told a judge Friday she is “not medically fit to stand trial” and that they will seek to have her prosecution put on hold. Austin, who is in her early 70s, has faced a federal bribery indictment since July 2021....
