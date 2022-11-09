Read full article on original website
WITN
Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger. Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
jocoreport.com
3 New Members Elected To Johnston County School Board
Johnston County voters elected three new members to the Johnston County school board Tuesday. Terry Tippett, Kevin Donovan and Michelle Antoine were elected to four year terms. Tippett led the ticket with 36,542 votes (21.99%), Donovan came in second with 30,420 votes (18.28%), and Antoine secured the third seat with...
Democrat Ross wins re-election in NC 2nd congressional district
Rep. Deborah Ross won re-election Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Christine Villaverde in the race for the state's Second Congressional district, which includes most of Wake County.
Bladen County 2022 midterm election results
ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Bladen County elections concluded with some expected victories, as well as some upsets. Despite the best efforts of opponent Hakeem Brown, Jim McVicker claimed a third term last night as Bladen County Sheriff in an unsurprising victory. Brown, the Democratic candidate, received 5, 216 votes (44.49 percent) while his Republican counterpart secured 55.51 percent of ballots cast with 6,507 ballots.
‘Word of mouth.’ How underdog Democratic candidate Willie Rowe won Wake sheriff’s race
Donnie Harrison had money, name recognition and already had been Wake sheriff before. Here’s how Willie Rowe says he got elected.
jocoreport.com
Kevin Donovan Thanks Supporters
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Donovan released a statement Friday thanking supporters who elected him to the Johnston County Board of Education. Donovan was the second highest vote-getter in Tuesday’s election for the school board receiving more than 30,000 votes. “Thank you to the supporters of the county that entrusted...
wunc.org
On Tuesday, Triangle voters also cast their votes for bonds, sheriffs and city leaders. Here are some of those results.
On Tuesday, Triangle residents took to the polls to weigh in on their chosen congressional representatives and state legislators. But they also had their say for local leadership and local funding decisions. Here are some quick highlights:. Raleigh Mayor. Mary-Ann Baldwin has won re-election as Raleigh’s mayor. She defeated Terrance...
chapelboro.com
‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections
It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
jocoreport.com
Rep. White Announces School Safety Funding For Johnston County Schools
RALEIGH – Thanks to funding from the N.C. General Assembly, Johnston County Schools has been awarded $1,693,500 in additional school safety resources for the 2022-2023 school year. The funding, which is part of more than $74.1 million in school safety grants announced across the state by N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools, will be used for safety equipment, school resource officers, training, and services for students in crisis.
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
cbs17
Newly elected Wake Sheriff Willie Rowe outlines priorities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Newly elected Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe is already working on changes he needs to make once he takes over that office. Rowe has a lot of problems to tackle when he takes over the office and he’s calling on a lot of people with law enforcement expertise to help enact the changes to one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Wake County.
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
Rowe turns back Harrison to win term as Wake County sheriff
Willie Rowe, a 28-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, won the race for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating former Sheriff Donnie Harrison.
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force.
Police chief, K-9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — A small North Carolina town has lost half its police force after placing the police chief and an officer on paid leave pending an internal investigation. With two of the town's four police officers out, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office are now covering patrol shifts in the town of Bailey.
cbs17
Willie Rowe decided as Wake County’s next sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a new sheriff in Wake County and the voters have decided that will be Willie Rowe, the Democratic nominee. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) was also in the running for Wake County’s next sheriff, but fell short by just over 30,000 votes.
