cwbchicago.com
2 in custody after SUV hijacked in Logan Square crashes in Lakeview
Chicago police arrested two people who crashed a hijacked car in Lakeview on Friday evening. The stolen SUV was taken at gunpoint from a woman in Logan Square about an hour earlier. A CPD spokesperson said the 48-year-old woman was walking toward her home in the 1800 block of North...
WGN News
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
WBBM News Radio
Robber killed in supermarket shootout, bystander wounded: police
A shootout erupted during an attempted armed robbery Friday night at a South Shore supermarket and ended with the alleged robber dead and a bystander critically injured, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for his 3rd gun case pointed a firearm at an off-duty Chicago cop, prompting the officer to open fire: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a four-time convicted felon on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case pointed a gun at an off-duty Chicago police officer this week, prompting the officer to open fire on the man’s vehicle, striking another passenger. Chicago police never revealed that someone had been shot...
ABC 7 Chicago
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
Catalytic converter thieves open fire on West Lawn homeowner who caught them in the act
A West Lawn homeowner is lucky to be alive after catalytic converter thieves riddled his home with bullets when he caught them in the act.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
cwbchicago.com
CPD looking for four suspects after man is maced, robbed at Roosevelt Red Line
Chicago police are looking for four people who pepper-sprayed and robbed a man on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Friday morning. CPD said the people in these CTA surveillance images sprayed the man twice, then took his wallet and phone around 2:10 a.m. Officers who reviewed surveillance video from the...
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall
There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.
WGN News
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CBS Chicago
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
CBS News
One person rushed to hospital from Lincoln Park condo building fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital from a fire in a Lincoln Park condo building Friday night. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 835-37 W. Belden Ave., and the back porches were also on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
cwbchicago.com
Woman charged with carjacking driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago
Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Chicago woman with carjacking a driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago. The accused woman, Ariana Barrett-Washington, 22, was already facing charges for another hijacking in the suburbs nine days after the North Side incident. At 4:45 p.m. on November 20, 2020, a 25-year-old...
17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
cwbchicago.com
State police arrest 4 suspects after 66-year-old woman is carjacked in Wicker Park
Four people are in custody after a 66-year-old woman was carjacked in Wicker Park on Thursday evening, according to Chicago police and the Illinois State Police. Another woman was hit in the face during another carjacking attempt in nearby West Town earlier in the evening, but no arrests have been announced in that case.
cwbchicago.com
Shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured in Rogers Park
A pair of shootings left one man dead and three injured in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Authorities have not revealed if they believe the two cases are related. The first shooting occurred in the 6600 block of North Clark around 8:50 p.m. Police said three men...
cwbchicago.com
What are the sentences for people convicted of committing crimes on Chicago transit? Here’s a look at some recent outcomes.
Rising crime on the CTA has been a leading Chicago news story for almost two years. But what kinds of sentences are handed down to people convicted of committing crimes on the city’s transit system?. We decided to find out by looking up some cases that we’ve told you...
CBS Chicago
Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
New video shows Chicago cops chasing, opening fire on gunman who shot off-duty officer
CHICAGO — Newly released video shows a Chicago police officer firing at an SUV with heavily tinted windows that was wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer in Irving Park in September. Every Woman Should Have It In Her Jewelry CollectionOak&Luna|. The officer and his partner had stopped...
