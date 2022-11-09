ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

2 in custody after SUV hijacked in Logan Square crashes in Lakeview

Chicago police arrested two people who crashed a hijacked car in Lakeview on Friday evening. The stolen SUV was taken at gunpoint from a woman in Logan Square about an hour earlier. A CPD spokesperson said the 48-year-old woman was walking toward her home in the 1800 block of North...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence

CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
cwbchicago.com

Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
cwbchicago.com

CPD looking for four suspects after man is maced, robbed at Roosevelt Red Line

Chicago police are looking for four people who pepper-sprayed and robbed a man on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Friday morning. CPD said the people in these CTA surveillance images sprayed the man twice, then took his wallet and phone around 2:10 a.m. Officers who reviewed surveillance video from the...
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CBS Chicago

'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
CBS News

One person rushed to hospital from Lincoln Park condo building fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital from a fire in a Lincoln Park condo building Friday night. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 835-37 W. Belden Ave., and the back porches were also on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with carjacking driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago

Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Chicago woman with carjacking a driver in Roscoe Village nearly two years ago. The accused woman, Ariana Barrett-Washington, 22, was already facing charges for another hijacking in the suburbs nine days after the North Side incident. At 4:45 p.m. on November 20, 2020, a 25-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootings leave 1 dead, 3 injured in Rogers Park

A pair of shootings left one man dead and three injured in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Authorities have not revealed if they believe the two cases are related. The first shooting occurred in the 6600 block of North Clark around 8:50 p.m. Police said three men...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 14, wounded in shooting while collecting signatures outside polling place in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While thousands turned out to the polls to vote in Tuesday's general election, a 14-year-old boy was shot outside a polling place in Brighton Park.Police said, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue, when someone shot him in the left leg. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.We spoke with multiple witnesses – none of whom wanted to speak with us on camera because they fear retaliation. We have no idea who shot the boy or why, but we do know the...
CBS Chicago

Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy