De La Cruz turns District 15 red as AP calls race

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz captured a sufficient lead Tuesday night in the battle for U.S. Congressional District 15, as AP projected her the victor.

Democrat Michelle Vallejo could not garner enough votes to overcome De La Cruz’s lead. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials.

Michelle Vallejo, of Alton, is a small business owner, community leader and co-founder of two organizations focused on community leadership and women economic empowerment.

The small business owner was declared the Democratic nominee in the Democratic primary runoff for District 15 by just over 30 votes.

Vallejo told Border Report that the border need more permanent immigration solutions. Her campaign prioritizes affordable health care and education, expanding the economy, ending gun violence and investing in border infrastructure to address the immigration system.

She is supported by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the United Farm Workers of America.

Monica De La Cruz, originally of Brownsville, has been actively campaigning throughout the South Texas border since the 2020 election.

In 2020, De La Cruz lost to U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez after leading a non-stop campaign to turn the seat Republican.

She has been supported by former President Donald Trump, the Republican National Campaign Committee and other conservatives. De La Cruz says she will flip District 15 red, according to a June report from ValleyCentral.

Monica’s campaign focused on providing more resources for law enforcement, values supporting the U.S. Constitution, supports completion of the Mexico-United States wall for tougher border security and emphasizes anti-abortion.

