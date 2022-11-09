ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Free Press

As Hamilton grapples with growth, residents rally against ‘land rush’

HAMILTON — Jim Morasko points across River Street toward a vacant lot that has become the focal point for many on Hamilton’s residential west side. He’s not talking about the lot itself, however. Instead, he’s talking about the neighbors he knows who live beside it, as well as those around it in nearly every direction. Morasko and his wife, Brenda, have lived in their current home for 40 years, raising their three children who still live nearby. With nearly everything he says, the value he places on community and a safe neighborhood is evident. Also evident is his concern that the empty lot will one day be the site of an apartment building.
HAMILTON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

UM president denies endorsing Senate candidate despite photo ad circulating online

A campaign text from Republican State Senate candidate Brad Tschida, which includes a photo of Tschida with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, is circulating on the internet. Although it does not explicitly say so in the text, people have interpreted the photo as Bodnar’s endorsement of Tschida in the Missoula Senate District 49 race.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana.

