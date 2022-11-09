Read full article on original website
Missoula County still has election ballots to count
The counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections in Missoula County has been delayed.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Missoula Ballots Will be Secure During Election Night Break
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman announced recently that in order to ensure an accurate count of general election ballots, workers will take a break at midnight on Election Night and return to continue counting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. KGVO spoke with candidate Brad...
Backers of Missoula’s failed crisis levy consider loss, needs moving forward
Voters in Missoula were clear on Tuesday night, saying they weren't ready to fund any more projects or services.
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
montanarightnow.com
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Missoula Justices of the Peace on Talk Back After Election Wins
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula’s incumbent Justices of the Peace Landee Holloway and Alex Beal both called into the KGVO Talk Back show to thank listeners for reelecting them to another term on the bench and talked about the next four years. Judge Landee Holloway said she plans...
Mayor, Commissioner on Failure of the Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the dust settled on Wednesday morning and it was apparent that the Crisis Intervention Levy had failed to pass, KGVO reached out to City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess who said he understood why the levy failed to pass. The Mayor Weighs in on...
Missoula voters saying no to $19M fairgrounds improvement bond
By Wednesday morning, the $19 million bond had garnered just 42% of the vote, or 20,272 in favor and nearly 28,000 against.
Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
As Hamilton grapples with growth, residents rally against ‘land rush’
HAMILTON — Jim Morasko points across River Street toward a vacant lot that has become the focal point for many on Hamilton’s residential west side. He’s not talking about the lot itself, however. Instead, he’s talking about the neighbors he knows who live beside it, as well as those around it in nearly every direction. Morasko and his wife, Brenda, have lived in their current home for 40 years, raising their three children who still live nearby. With nearly everything he says, the value he places on community and a safe neighborhood is evident. Also evident is his concern that the empty lot will one day be the site of an apartment building.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
montanakaimin.com
UM president denies endorsing Senate candidate despite photo ad circulating online
A campaign text from Republican State Senate candidate Brad Tschida, which includes a photo of Tschida with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar, is circulating on the internet. Although it does not explicitly say so in the text, people have interpreted the photo as Bodnar’s endorsement of Tschida in the Missoula Senate District 49 race.
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
New Program Helps Violators Make Court Appearances and Avoid Jail
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County has a relatively new program that is assisting misdemeanor violators in successfully making their court appearances, to avoid being arrested and jailed. KGVO spoke to Reentry Coordinator Kimberly White to describe the program. They Miss their Civil Court Dates and End up in...
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
Missoula’s growth putting the pinch on snow plowing
It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
