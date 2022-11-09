Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s First Black Elected Sheriff Pledges Transparency, Focus On Mental Health Response
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward after a rough few years marred by an deputy fatally shooting a Laramie man and an erosion of public trust. Now the office is nearly fully staffed at a time when other...
Celebrate #GirlPower with Girls on the Run THIS SATURDAY
This Saturday at Cheyenne Central High School, young women from across the city will join together to celebrate each other at the 2022 Girls on the Run Wyoming 5K. The public (yep, you and me) are welcome to join in and support Cheyenne's young women and girls as they race to the finish line of the 5K.
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
Post-election, a knife’s edge separates who holds power in Cheyenne
Tuesday’s general election tilted the Wyoming Legislature far enough to the right that once-fringe factions now threaten to seize power of one chamber from establishment Republicans. That’s one outcome of voters purging non-Republicans from all but two of Wyoming’s 23 counties in the general election and thinning the ranks...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
capcity.news
Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day
Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Restaurants In Wheatland Wyoming
Wheatland is a small town in Platte Country, Wyoming, United States. It is distinguished by flat terrain with desert-like vegetation, parks, and sunny weather in the summer. The people there are connected and very supportive of each other. They are also very welcoming to new guests and visitors. If you...
Laramie County Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Since 2014
2022 - 63.23%. "In previous midterms, we've had some highly contested races. For example, for governor and some other positions," said County Clerk Debra Lee. "That was not so much the case with this general election." Lee says many of the races were decided at the primary, which is often...
Your Election Day Overview for Laramie County and Wyoming Offices
Voters in Laramie County and Wyoming who have not already voted early or absentee will go to the polls today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Laramie County, candidates for city council, county commission, sheriff, school board, and a number of other local offices are on the ballot, although some candidates are running unopposed. Several lawmakers representing county residents in the state legislature are also on the ballot.
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
newslj.com
U.S. House candidate Hageman, other Republicans win easily
CHEYENNE — As expected, Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman came out of the general election victorious Tuesday night, along with many other Republicans in the state. She easily defeated three other contenders in the race, as called by the Associated Press before 9:30 p.m. Democratic candidate Lynette Greybull...
Big News! Children’s Museum Of Cheyenne Breaks Ground
In what feels like a long time coming, the Children's Museum of Cheyenne broke ground yesterday at 1618 O'Neil Avenue in Cheyenne. Check out the video of the groundbreaking ceremony here. Their social media post had this to say about the groundbreaking and news of the museum. Official Ground Breaking...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police asking for information regarding October burglary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. On Oct. 19, the Los Conejos Food Truck was burglarized at the 700 block of West Lincolnway. Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen during the incident. CPD is asking...
Comments / 2