AMD Earnings

The Six Five team dives into AMD’s latest earnings on the second episode of Earnings Palooza!. If you are interested in watching the full episode you can check it out here. Disclaimer: The Six Five Webcast is for information and entertainment purposes only. Over the course of this webcast, we may talk about companies that are publicly traded and we may even reference that fact and their equity share price, but please do not take anything that we say as a recommendation about what you should do with your investment dollars. We are not investment advisors and we do not ask that you treat us as such.
Qualcomm Earnings

The Six Five team dives into Qualcomm's earnings on the second episode of Earnings Palooza!.
Lenovo Earnings

The Six Five team dives into Lenovo's earnings on the second episode of Earnings Palooza!.
Skyworks Earnings

The Six Five team dives into Skyworks's earnings on the second episode of Earnings Palooza!.
Lenovo Q2 2022-2023: Diversified Engines Help Drive Growth and Profitability

Analyst Take: Lenovo saw all main businesses contribute positive operating profit, showing further progress toward the company’s goal of doubling profitability in the medium term. Lenovo’s diversified growth engine continues to power strong performance across both the solutions and services business, as well as the infrastructure business, registering high double digit YoY growth.
The Challenges of Cloud Transformation and How HPE GreenLake and PwC are Working Together – HPE Executive Insights Series

In this episode of the Futurum Tech Podcast – Interview Series, part of the HPE Executive Insights Series, I am joined by Darren Perks, Global Hosting Infrastructure Operations Leader at PwC, and Vishal Lall, SVP & GM at HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions, for a conversation focusing on modernization and business model challenges in the industry.

