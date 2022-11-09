ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Meetings Scheduled for November 14

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 am on Monday, November 14 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue on the second floor. The agenda for the meeting includes consideration of a FEMA project for Outdoor Warning Sirens for...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Election results for Tulsa races

Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
TULSA, OK
tulsatoday.com

Voting irregularity in City of Tulsa

Voters in at least one precinct today were denied ballots in the non-partisan City Council Election if they were registered Republican in precinct 77 near 21st and Memorial. Gwen Freeman, Secretary for the Election Board, and Sheriff Vic Regalado held a 2 pm press conference confirming three poll workers were removed and replaced. Both organizations are working together in the ongoing investigation.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Harold Turner to be Grand Marshall at Veterans Parade

Harold Turner, age 103, will be the Grand Marshall at this year's Veterans Parade in Bartlesville. Born in Bigheart (now known as Barnsdall), Turner was born on November 13, 1919. Turner served in the National Guard from 1939 to 1941. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and shipped out in January 1942. He received flight training in the B-25 and then flew missions with the Eighth Air Force Command using B-24 and B-17 planes. Turner moved to Bartlesville in 1981. He is a retired employee from Conoco.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Officers Recognized for How They Handled September Threat

At its regular meeting on November 7, the Bartlesville City Council presented officers from the Bartlesville Police Department with awards to recognize the tactics they used during a recent incident in September that involved a woman waving a knife and threating people on the Pathfinder route. Chief Tracy Roles, Sgt....
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
KAY COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

5th Street Sidewalk Project to Begin in January 2023

The City of Bartlesville has awarded a contract for work on the 5th Street Sidewalks to KSL Dirtworks with the requirement that the project begin no later than January 2023. The original budget for the project was set at $456,666, with about 50% of the funding coming from a Community Development Block Grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. KSL Dirtworks was the lowest bid from a bid process that took place earlier this year, with an amount of $489,900. KSL Dirtworks bid is $33,234 over the original budget so the city will need to find additional funding to cover the deficit.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Veterans Connection Receives Award

Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our men and women make while they are in the military. But there is a group who works daily to honor veterans by providing services that help both the deployed and the retired as they seek to fit back into society once their tour of duty is concluded.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa Woman Seen on Charges of Domestic Abuse

A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Green Country Christmas Winning Starts Monday

Get your little green tickets from our participating sponsors and get in on the winning with KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM Green Country Christmas as we start drawing winning numbers for prizes on Monday, November 14. We will read the winning numbers along with the prize packages weekdays on the air on KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM. Winning...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy