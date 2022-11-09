Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Meetings Scheduled for November 14
The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting at 9:30 am on Monday, November 14 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at 400 South Johnstone Avenue on the second floor. The agenda for the meeting includes consideration of a FEMA project for Outdoor Warning Sirens for...
publicradiotulsa.org
Election results for Tulsa races
Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
tulsatoday.com
Voting irregularity in City of Tulsa
Voters in at least one precinct today were denied ballots in the non-partisan City Council Election if they were registered Republican in precinct 77 near 21st and Memorial. Gwen Freeman, Secretary for the Election Board, and Sheriff Vic Regalado held a 2 pm press conference confirming three poll workers were removed and replaced. Both organizations are working together in the ongoing investigation.
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public School Board of Ed to Present Advertising on Campus Policy
The Bartlesville Public School Board of Education will respond at its public meeting Monday at 5:30pm to concerned citizens over a poster that was found on the school grounds earlier this school year advertising a drag queen show. The directive that will be presented on Monday states:. "Proprietors or agents...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating possible irregularities at polling precinct
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that it investigating possible irregularities at a polling place Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident at this time, but will release more information at a 2 p.m. press conference. Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
Harold Turner to be Grand Marshall at Veterans Parade
Harold Turner, age 103, will be the Grand Marshall at this year's Veterans Parade in Bartlesville. Born in Bigheart (now known as Barnsdall), Turner was born on November 13, 1919. Turner served in the National Guard from 1939 to 1941. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps after hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor and shipped out in January 1942. He received flight training in the B-25 and then flew missions with the Eighth Air Force Command using B-24 and B-17 planes. Turner moved to Bartlesville in 1981. He is a retired employee from Conoco.
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Officers Recognized for How They Handled September Threat
At its regular meeting on November 7, the Bartlesville City Council presented officers from the Bartlesville Police Department with awards to recognize the tactics they used during a recent incident in September that involved a woman waving a knife and threating people on the Pathfinder route. Chief Tracy Roles, Sgt....
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days. The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
bartlesvilleradio.com
5th Street Sidewalk Project to Begin in January 2023
The City of Bartlesville has awarded a contract for work on the 5th Street Sidewalks to KSL Dirtworks with the requirement that the project begin no later than January 2023. The original budget for the project was set at $456,666, with about 50% of the funding coming from a Community Development Block Grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. KSL Dirtworks was the lowest bid from a bid process that took place earlier this year, with an amount of $489,900. KSL Dirtworks bid is $33,234 over the original budget so the city will need to find additional funding to cover the deficit.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Veterans Connection Receives Award
Veteran's Day is a time to honor those who are retired members of our military and many people turn out for parades and other events to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our men and women make while they are in the military. But there is a group who works daily to honor veterans by providing services that help both the deployed and the retired as they seek to fit back into society once their tour of duty is concluded.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Law enforcement shoots, kills man after standoff in Catoosa
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says they received a call around 4 a.m. that a man barricaded himself in a tool room at Valmont Utility with a nail gun.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Seen on Charges of Domestic Abuse
A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Green Country Christmas Winning Starts Monday
Get your little green tickets from our participating sponsors and get in on the winning with KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM Green Country Christmas as we start drawing winning numbers for prizes on Monday, November 14. We will read the winning numbers along with the prize packages weekdays on the air on KWON-KRIG-KYFM-KPGM. Winning...
