Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress
Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her...
Results: Republican Ryan Zinke defeats Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Republican Ryan Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District is one of seven new US House districts created after the 2020 Census. Zinke is the former US Secretary of the Interior and a former member of Congress. Election 2022...
Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney for ‘Anti-Endorsement’
Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo is reelected for Idaho US senate against Democrat challenger David Roth
Election 2022 Idaho Results Explore more election results. Polls are closed in Idaho and Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo won the race against Democrat David Roth in Idaho to represent the state in the US Senate. Idaho's Senate race candidates. First elected in 1998, Crapo has served in Congress for...
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening.
Live Results: Republican Sen. James Lankford won against Democrat Madison Horn in one of two US Senate elections in Oklahoma
Election 2022 Oklahoma Results Explore more election results. Republican incumbent James Lankford won the Oklahoma US Senate race against Democrat Madison Horn. Polls closed at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in the red state. In a rare case, both of the state's US Senate seats are up for grabs this...
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
KUOW
Republican Dan Newhouse survives Trump’s revenge in WA-04
Of those House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four retired and another four lost to Trump-backed candidates in their primaries. Just two advanced to the general election: Newhouse and Congressman David Valadao of California. On Tuesday night, Valadao was also leading in his re-election bid. On the issues, Newhouse...
Senator Michael Bennet secures re-election in Colorado by defeating Joe O'Dea
The Fox News Decision Desk projects that incumbent Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet will defeat Republican businessman Joe O’Dea. The Colorado Senate race became an unexpected pickup opportunity for the Republicans, though the state has trended toward Democrats in recent years. O'Dea, a moderate Republican businessman, gained attention as...
Montana’s western U.S. House district goes from ‘likely to ‘leans’ Republican in national analyses
Democrat Monica Tranel faces “an uphill climb” to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Republican and favorite Ryan Zinke “has a unique image problem,” said the Cook Political Report as it shifted its projection for the district from “Likely Republican” to “Leans Republican.”
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Arizona, Nevada races still undecided as control of Congress hangs in the balance
(WASHINGTON, DC.) — CBS News reports that three days after Tuesday’s midterm elections, control of both houses of Congress are still up in the air. The Senate is a toss-up, while the House of Representatives seems to lean Republican. Four separate Senate contests are still undecided. Nevada, Arizona,...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0