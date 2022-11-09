ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
The Hill

Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her...
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Thanks Liz Cheney for ‘Anti-Endorsement’

Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”
ARIZONA STATE
KUOW

Republican Dan Newhouse survives Trump’s revenge in WA-04

Of those House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four retired and another four lost to Trump-backed candidates in their primaries. Just two advanced to the general election: Newhouse and Congressman David Valadao of California. On Tuesday night, Valadao was also leading in his re-election bid. On the issues, Newhouse...
WASHINGTON STATE
