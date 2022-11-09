Read full article on original website
What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?
BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization, here's how they're reacting
It's a pretty hot topic, the legalization of cannabis, and Maryland voters approved Question Four, which means it is legal for recreational use.
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
Second Amendment Challenge to University of Michigan Gun Ban
In today's Wade v Univ. of Michigan, the Michigan Supreme Court sent a challenge to the University of Michigan's gun ban back to the Court of Appeals, for consideration in light of N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen. The Court didn't issue an opinion, but Justice David Viviano had an interesting concurrence:
Voters Approve Anti-Slavery Ballot Measures in 4 States
Tuesday was a great night for prison reform advocates, as four states approved ballot measures banning slavery or indentured servitude as punishment for a crime. Voters in Alabama, Tennessee, Vermont, and Oregon approved measures prohibiting the practice. A similar measure in Louisiana—which some prison-labor advocates argued was poorly worded and likely to create further issues—failed. Such solid victories, even in red states, show that a narrow criminal justice issue can be broadly popular with voters.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results
-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
Worries About Inflation Didn't Stop Voters From Approving Minimum Wage Increases
Despite telling pollsters that rising prices are a top concern, voters in Tuesday's midterm election seem to have approved all three proposed minimum wage increases—policies that will likely force businesses in some places to raise prices. The broadest minimum wage increase on the ballot was in Nebraska, where voters...
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. Last summer, after Chasidy Decker talked to the Idaho Statesman about a Meridian, Idaho code enforcement officer's threat to fine her $1k per day if she didn't move her perfectly lovely, perfectly safe (and perfectly connected to septic) tiny home on wheels, the officer cited her and her landlord for piddling parking and vehicle violations, ignoring the very same violations (and also other homes on wheels) on neighboring properties. What a bully! So we're pleased to report that this week a state district court ruled that Chasidy and her landlord's challenge to the city's tiny home ban—and the officer's retaliation over her speech—can move forward. Learn more here.
Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]
History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in. Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election. Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m. Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D) Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) Attorney General: […] The post Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here] appeared first on 92 Q.
Abortion in the States
Michigan voters voted 56.7% to 43.3% (with >95% of votes in, see N.Y. Times) to enact a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom, which would cover abortion rights; California and Vermont voters supported the same, but those states already broadly allow abortions. Voters in Kentucky (where abortion is generally illegal)...
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
Pot Prohibition Continues Collapsing, and Psychedelic Bans Could Be Next
Voters on Tuesday approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri while rejecting similar measures in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Meanwhile, voters in five Texas cities passed ballot measures that bar local police from issuing citations or making arrests for low-level marijuana possession. But the most striking election result for drug policy reformers looking beyond the ongoing collapse of marijuana prohibition happened in Colorado, where a broad psychedelic decriminalization measure is winning by two points with 80 percent of votes counted.
Midterm Voters Choose To Protect Reproductive Freedom
Five states had abortion-related measures on their 2022 midterm ballots, and voters in all of these states seem to have sided with reproductive freedom. In three states—California, Michigan, and Vermont—voters endorsed constitutional amendments protecting the right to an abortion, while Kentuckians voted against an amendment stating that there is no such right.
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
Arkansas Voters Reject Marijuana Legalization
Arkansas voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot initiative that would have legalized marijuana for recreational use. With 84 percent of ballots reported, 56 percent of voters had said no to Issue 4, a constitutional amendment that would have allowed adults 21 or older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and authorized current medical dispensaries, plus up to 40 additional licensees, to serve the recreational market, with sales taxed at 10 percent.
Colorado Voters Approve Decriminalization of 5 Natural Psychedelics
Colorado voters this week passed the broadest reform of psychedelic drug policy ever approved in the United States. With 88 percent of ballots counted as of Wednesday night, 51 percent of voters had said yes to Proposition 122, which decriminalizes noncommercial activities related to the use of "natural medicine" by adults 21 or older. That term covers five psychedelics found in plants or fungi, some or all of which will eventually be available at state-licensed "healing centers."
