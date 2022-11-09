ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

New Albany-Plain Local Schools levy overwhelmingly passes

By Michael Lee, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
The New Albany-Plain Local Schools tax levy passed by an overwhelming marginTuesday night, according to the Franklin County Board of Elections unofficial, final results.

Voters approved the levy by a margin of 28 points, with 64% supporting and 36% against the levy, with all precincts reporting. New Albany-Plain Local Schools also includes some residents of Licking County, but according to the Licking County's Board of Elections website, there were no votes cast for the levy.

District treasurer Becky Jenkins said the 1.75-mill levy would last for five years beginning this year, with residents paying about $61 per $100,000 in home value as opposed to what they previously paid at about $62.

The district’s previous levy from 2017 is expiring after five years, so the new levy will continue to help with such things as repairs to parking lots and roofs; new school buses; technology infrastructure; and security upgrades to cameras, district officials said.

“Our buildings are over 20 years old,” Jenkins said. “So because that levy is rolling off and we have 0.75 mills of bond debt that is expiring, now is the time for us to put this back on the ballot.”

Jenkins said that the 1.75-mill levy will bring in just over $2 million for the district for repairs and other improvements.

If the levy had failed, Jenkins said the district would have to pay for school improvements through its general fund, which would lead to another operating levy in the near future with a higher millage amount.

