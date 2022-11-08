ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Texas Observer

Lina Hidalgo Prevails Against Republican Offensive in Harris County

In the face of high-profile GOP push to claw back power in Texas’ largest county, Democrats expanded their power. Hidalgo beat her Republican opponent Alex del Moral Mealer by just 15,000 votes, marking one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election for Texas Democrats. Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle was also ousted by Leslie Briones, expanding Democrats’ majority on the county commissioner’s court to 4-1.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
cruzely.com

The Biggest Cruise Ship Ever to Sail From Texas Arrives in Galveston

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but until now that hasn’t always meant the cruise ships. Starting today, that’s all changed. Now, Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas arrived in Galveston, marking the first time ever that an Oasis-class cruise ship — the largest class of cruise ships on the planet — has docked in Texas.
GALVESTON, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Crosby 49-15

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Crosby Cougars in the first week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Crosby, 49-15. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX

