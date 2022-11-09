Read full article on original website
More Than a Flag Task Force chooses final Utah State Flag design
UTAH — A new Utah Flag design has moved closer to a reality for the state as a special commission voted unanimously to send the chosen design to the Utah […]
Republican Party dominates Utah election results
As votes were counted on Nov. 8, the Republican Party dominated the state of Utah in the 2022 midterm elections. The first election race was for the Utah Senate seat and consisted of four candidates: Republican incumbent Mike Lee, Independent Evan McMullin, Libertarian Party candidate James Arthur Hansen and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams. Lee and McMullin fought for the lead, but Lee was ultimately reelected as one of two Utah senators, with the Associated Press calling the race after 58% of the precincts reported.
Dignity Index evaluates post-election messages
The Dignity Index said this would be the final set of scores for the Utah Demonstration project.
Elections in Utah: A history of voters making history
As election results come in, here's a look back at a brief history of Utah's elections and the Utahns who made their voices heard by voting — some of whom made history beyond the Beehive State.
Utah 2022 election update: Republicans win all five federal races
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and all four of the state’s Republican U.S. House representatives defeated their respective challengers Tuesday night, leaving the five seats unchanged. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m. on Election Day. The AP then called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens at 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m. The AP called the race for Lee last at 11:23 p.m.
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
Some Utah residents still question the decision of a redesign for state flag
It’s highly likely that the final proposed design for Utah’s new state flag will be revealed this week, but a good chunk of state residents are still questioning whether the flag needed a redesign. According to Utah Sen. Dan McCay, the reveal for the winning flag design could...
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah's leading housing experts are respectfully disagreeing with each other. While they both agree the market is in the midst of a price correction after two years of runaway demand amid the pandemic housing frenzy, they have differing outlooks for just how deep that price correction will run next year.
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election
As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
New benefits highlighted for Utah veterans that some might be missing out on
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Less than 1% of the U.S. population chooses to serve their country and those that serve are awarded certain benefits that veterans advocates say some might be missing out on. "Utah is very patriotic. We love our veterans,” said Cory Pearson, the Deputy Director...
Judge rejects teens' lawsuit against Utah's fossil fuel policies
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of Utah teenagers against the state over its fossil fuel policies.
Midterm Election 2022: Live Utah updates
Tune into our Election Day coverage live on our Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages or listen live below:. The Associated Press has called Republican Blake Moore as the projected winner at 121,157 votes. Utah District 2. The Associated Press has called Republican Chris Stewart the winner of the 2nd...
Meet the new bishop of the Episcopal Church of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable. Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure...
Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert
SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
Utah Election Preliminary Results
The Utah Election Preliminary Results are in from voting conducted on Tuesday, November 8 with many voters visiting the polling location as early as 7:00 am. Officials state that the stream of voters for the day was steady up to the closing of polls at 8:00 pm. Republican Christine F....
Blasphemous Utah Brands
One of the first things that I bought when I moved to Utah was a Polygamy Porter baseball cap. The Wasatch Brewery label had an additional layer of humor for myself, seeing as my surname is Porter and the Porters from which I hail are Mormon polygamist stock. Even without the personal connection, Wasatch’s Polygamy Porter, which launched more than two decades ago, was at the forefront of what is now a trend: brand and product names that subvert Utah’s predominate religious culture. I say “subvert” because most of these products are forbidden for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to consume.
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
