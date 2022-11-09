Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder
The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others
The Boston Red Sox are diving into the pitching market hours before free agency kicks off, and they reportedly are interested in some notable names.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
New York Mets have ‘interest’ in All-Star as possible Jacob deGrom replacement
The New York Mets may have to plan for a world without ace Jacob deGrom, and they reportedly could target
Amazin' Avenue
Mets pick up Carlos Carrasco’s 2023 option
The Mets are picking up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million option for 2023, per Billy Eppler. The move is an unsurprising one for a team with a lot of holes to plug in its rotation next season. Now, there will be one fewer slot to fill. Carrasco went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA over 152 innings in 2022, striking out 152 batters and walking 41. Carrasco notably struggled against teams over .500, posting a 6.71 ERA in 52 1⁄3 innings against such teams. But his 2022 season still represented a rebound from his injury riddled 2021; he did suffer an oblique strain in August that cost him a few weeks, but was otherwise healthy.
theScore
Report: deGrom interested in signing with Rangers
Right-hander Jacob deGrom informed the Texas Rangers that he's interested in signing with the team in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The pitcher is expected to seek a pact with an average annual value of $40-million plus, reports Heyman. The four-time All-Star is arguably the top starting pitcher available on the open market after opting out of his deal with the New York Mets.
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development
LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020...
SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Dodgers SS Trea Turner
The SF Giants need an athletic superstar this offseason. Dodgers infielder Trea Turner could absolutely fit that bill.
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
Dodgers Rumors: Giants GM Feels Team Can Afford to Pay Aaron Judge
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says nobody, including Aaron Judge, would be out of their budget this offseason.
Aaron Judge to the Giants? San Francisco is ready to make big splash in MLB free agency
The San Francisco Giants have made it clear they intend to be major players in MLB free agency this offseason. Could they land Aaron Judge?
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox rotation taking shape, but badly needs top-end stability
The Red Sox haven't made a move yet in free agency, but already the shell of a rotation is taking shape. James Paxton's somewhat surprising decision to exercise his $4 million option, along with the announcement that ace reliever Garrett Whitlock will shift to the rotation, provides some early clarity to a group that should still receive significant reinforcements this winter.
Yardbarker
Mets’ Jacob deGrom Tests The Free Agent Market
The New York Mets made the Edwin Diaz signing official. That was their first order of business in free agency. Then they picked up the $14 million dollar option on Carlos Carrasco. Next on the list is multiple Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom. He has met with the Atlanta Braves but the Mets are talking to him. Steven Cohen tweeted about him so I think it’s a matter of deGrom’s camp figuring out what his market value is and the Mets will gladly pay it. Somewhere between $40 and 45 million for 3-5 years will get it done. He will soon be 35, so this could be his last big contract.
Angels News: LA’s Biggest Needs This Offseason According to GM Perry Minasian
There are a lot of holes to fill when you go 73-89 in a season.
NBC Sports
Giants surprisingly extend $19M qualifying offer to Pederson
LAS VEGAS — The easiest decision for the Giants to make this offseason was putting the qualifying offer on Carlos Rodón. But, Rodón surprisingly wasn’t the only Giant to get the QO before Thursday’s deadline. Joc Pederson joined Rodón, which could lead to a second...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Preparation Continues to Amaze His Manager
Ohtani's incredible work ethic clearly translates on the field.
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade
As has become almost expected of the Tampa Bay Rays, the club traded a fan favorite, Thursday afternoon. The Rays dealt first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 24-year-old, right-handed pitching prospect Jack Hartman. A lifetime .203 hitter against lefties, Choi had become a platoon player that mostly...
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets Pitcher Turns Down Qualifying Offer
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt turned down the Mets' qualifying offer on Friday, according to a report by the New York Post. By turning down the qualifying offer, Bassitt is set to test the free-agent market.
