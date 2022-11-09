ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder

The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
SEATTLE, WA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets pick up Carlos Carrasco’s 2023 option

The Mets are picking up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million option for 2023, per Billy Eppler. The move is an unsurprising one for a team with a lot of holes to plug in its rotation next season. Now, there will be one fewer slot to fill. Carrasco went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA over 152 innings in 2022, striking out 152 batters and walking 41. Carrasco notably struggled against teams over .500, posting a 6.71 ERA in 52 1⁄3 innings against such teams. But his 2022 season still represented a rebound from his injury riddled 2021; he did suffer an oblique strain in August that cost him a few weeks, but was otherwise healthy.
QUEENS, NY
theScore

Report: deGrom interested in signing with Rangers

Right-hander Jacob deGrom informed the Texas Rangers that he's interested in signing with the team in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The pitcher is expected to seek a pact with an average annual value of $40-million plus, reports Heyman. The four-time All-Star is arguably the top starting pitcher available on the open market after opting out of his deal with the New York Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development

LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson

The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox rotation taking shape, but badly needs top-end stability

The Red Sox haven't made a move yet in free agency, but already the shell of a rotation is taking shape. James Paxton's somewhat surprising decision to exercise his $4 million option, along with the announcement that ace reliever Garrett Whitlock will shift to the rotation, provides some early clarity to a group that should still receive significant reinforcements this winter.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Mets’ Jacob deGrom Tests The Free Agent Market

The New York Mets made the Edwin Diaz signing official. That was their first order of business in free agency. Then they picked up the $14 million dollar option on Carlos Carrasco. Next on the list is multiple Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom. He has met with the Atlanta Braves but the Mets are talking to him. Steven Cohen tweeted about him so I think it’s a matter of deGrom’s camp figuring out what his market value is and the Mets will gladly pay it. Somewhere between $40 and 45 million for 3-5 years will get it done. He will soon be 35, so this could be his last big contract.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NBC Sports

Giants surprisingly extend $19M qualifying offer to Pederson

LAS VEGAS — The easiest decision for the Giants to make this offseason was putting the qualifying offer on Carlos Rodón. But, Rodón surprisingly wasn’t the only Giant to get the QO before Thursday’s deadline. Joc Pederson joined Rodón, which could lead to a second...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade

As has become almost expected of the Tampa Bay Rays, the club traded a fan favorite, Thursday afternoon. The Rays dealt first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 24-year-old, right-handed pitching prospect Jack Hartman. A lifetime .203 hitter against lefties, Choi had become a platoon player that mostly...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
InsideTheRangers

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets Pitcher Turns Down Qualifying Offer

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt turned down the Mets' qualifying offer on Friday, according to a report by the New York Post. By turning down the qualifying offer, Bassitt is set to test the free-agent market.

