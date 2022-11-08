ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak

Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
oceanstatecurrent.com

“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island

Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
GoLocalProv

ELECTION 2022: Winners and Losers

Election night 2022 was a night of surprises — Dan McKee was the mega-winner in Rhode Island sweeping to victory by an unexpected margin. The big night for Republicans in Rhode Island and the expected national red tidal wave never happened. Turnout was expected to be low, and it...
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion

Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
