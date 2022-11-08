Read full article on original website
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
Democrats hold on in competitive New England House races
Despite challenges from Republicans, Democrats notch win in key Rhode Island House race. Rep.-elect Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) joins Meet the Press NOW.Nov. 11, 2022.
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island
Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Republicans begin maneuvering for power as control of Congress remains unknown
While control of the next Congress still remains unknown, Republicans in Washington on Thursday began ramping up plans to take over the House of Representatives. The GOP was denied being triumphantly swept into power on election night when the "red wave" that party leaders had forecast never materialized. For the...
ELECTION 2022: Winners and Losers
Election night 2022 was a night of surprises — Dan McKee was the mega-winner in Rhode Island sweeping to victory by an unexpected margin. The big night for Republicans in Rhode Island and the expected national red tidal wave never happened. Turnout was expected to be low, and it...
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Candidates in New Hampshire congressional races reach out to voters on eve of election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts were out Monday, making a final push for votes. U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined their fellow Democrats on Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally in Manchester. >> On the issues: 1st District | 2nd...
New Hampshire secretary of state says some minor problems reported at polls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said there were only minor problems reported at some polling locations Tuesday, as record turnout was expected for the midterm election. Secretary of State David Scanlan said some of the problems that were reported were arguments between voters and local...
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results.
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion
Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results: Ballot questions
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Silt refused to answer whether she would concede if she loses her seat to Frisch. The incumbent was all smiles earlier in the evening as she...
