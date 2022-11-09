Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
Biden, Trump Making Final Appeals Ahead of Crucial Midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as...
Europe relaxes after US midterms, but fears of a 2024 Trump win run high
America’s allies in Europe breathed a sigh of relief as the U.S. midterm contests come to a close. U.S. allies believe slimmer margins of control between Democrats and Republicans in Congress will not jeopardize American support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. From Kyiv to Berlin and Tbilisi, Georgia, fears that a larger…
Happy National Bison Day, Wyoming!
Wyoming: Where the Buffalo Roam. Today is National Bison Day. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing National Bison Day for the historical, economic, ecological and cultural contributions the large mammal has made across America. Since then, it's been celebrated every first Saturday of November. At a time when Congress...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0