Wyoming State

The Hill

Europe relaxes after US midterms, but fears of a 2024 Trump win run high

America’s allies in Europe breathed a sigh of relief as the U.S. midterm contests come to a close. U.S. allies believe slimmer margins of control between Democrats and Republicans in Congress will not jeopardize American support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.   From Kyiv to Berlin and Tbilisi, Georgia, fears that a larger…
GEORGIA STATE
Laramie Live

Happy National Bison Day, Wyoming!

Wyoming: Where the Buffalo Roam. Today is National Bison Day. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing National Bison Day for the historical, economic, ecological and cultural contributions the large mammal has made across America. Since then, it's been celebrated every first Saturday of November. At a time when Congress...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie, WY
