Call it just another day at work for EMT Thomas Bornn, which says a lot already. Leading fleet maintenance for Lavaca County EMS can sometimes be a thankless task. Something breaks down or doesn’t work quite right, then everybody knows your name. But go above and beyond so that everything runs tip top, and folks tend to forget you’re around. After all, there’s only so much one can say when…

LAVACA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO