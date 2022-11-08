Read full article on original website
Shiner football: Shiner has quick start in 54-14 win over Santa Maria
ODEM — The Comanches came out hungry and intense in their first-round playoff game. Shiner (9-2) scored 42 first-half points in a 54-14 win over Santa Maria Thursday night at Owl Stadium. “It was a huge win to start the playoffs,” senior Dalton Brooks said. “We scored a lot of points, had no turnovers,clicked on all cylinders although kickoff was a little rough and we have to fix that this…
Waelder fundraiser planned for Shiner disc golf course
Shiner residents will be headed to the big city of Waelder on Sunday, Nov. 20, as Team Justice holds a benefit disc golf tournament to raise funds for the permanent disc golf course installation planned in Shiner’s Green Dickson Park. The tournament runs 8 a.m. to noon at The Ranch in Waelder. Sign up for several men’s and women’s divisions is taking place now at www.teamjusticediscgolf.com,…
Old Hall, New Owners
Cale Kobza and brothers Chip and Colton Bubela, all three of Schulenburg, purchased the 100-plus-year-old Freyburg dance hall from the Pettit family of Schulenburg last week. The three say they intend to renovate the place, built by the Sons of Hermann in 1912, and have it open for business sometime next year.
Shiner EMT lands EMS Excellence Award
Call it just another day at work for EMT Thomas Bornn, which says a lot already. Leading fleet maintenance for Lavaca County EMS can sometimes be a thankless task. Something breaks down or doesn’t work quite right, then everybody knows your name. But go above and beyond so that everything runs tip top, and folks tend to forget you’re around. After all, there’s only so much one can say when…
Grand jury hands down seven felony indictments
Members of the Lavaca County grand jury returned seven felony indictments when they met for their monthly hearing of cases with the county prosecutor’s office on Thursday, Oct. 20. Bail jumping proved the most repeated crimes in Lavaca County, with five of the seven indictments issued last month landing that charge. Do keep in mind that an indictment alone is not an indication of guilt. Grand…
Council taps city’s ARPA funds for new police gear, computers
Shiner council members on Monday agreed to use some of the roughly $89,000 that remains of the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to buy a few needed items for the local police department. Shiner Police Chief Kevin Kelso went before the council Monday, Nov. 7, to review a few of those needs. Foremost, Kelso said, he and his officers are in desperate need of some computers. When he…
Prosecutor’s expired law license prompts mistrial in murder case
One of the first in-person Lavaca County court trials to occur since before the pandemic was cut short last week when the man defending 20-year-old Deandre Tireon Enoch in his murder trial requested and received a mistrial ruling in the case, on grounds that the state’s prosecutor in the case was not a licensed attorney with the State Bar of Texas. The Texas Bar, for those not familiar, is an…
