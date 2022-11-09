ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Your boss denied your promotion request. Here's a CEO's simple advice for what to do next

Rejection can be a tough pill to swallow, especially when it comes directly from your boss. Debby Soo, CEO of restaurant reservation service OpenTable, knows the feeling. Like many others, she's received countless "no's" throughout her career before finally landing promotions or new positions, she says. Those rejections have helped...
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million a day: How many $8 subscribers would it need to break even?

Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally

The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing. In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned as FTX CEO as the crypto exchange begins voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss what it means for the crypto industry.
President Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with other countries are worth looking into

When asked if Elon Musk was a potential threat to national security, Biden said the centi-billionaire's "cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at." Musk has important international business ties through Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla. At a White House press conference on Wednesday, the President...
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, November 10th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/10/goldman-sachs-ceo-says-he-expects-a-reopening-in-capital-markets-next-year.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JIM CRAMER:...
Oil prices fall on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down $1.68, or 1.7%, to $93.68 a barrel by 1522 GMT, while...

