This midterm election outcome is 'typically good for markets': What investors can expect
Democratic or Republican control of the House and Senate still has not been decided. But there are some lessons investors can take away from this week's midterm elections. It may take until December to know which political parties control both chambers of Congress after Tuesday's midterm elections. But that does...
Your boss denied your promotion request. Here's a CEO's simple advice for what to do next
Rejection can be a tough pill to swallow, especially when it comes directly from your boss. Debby Soo, CEO of restaurant reservation service OpenTable, knows the feeling. Like many others, she's received countless "no's" throughout her career before finally landing promotions or new positions, she says. Those rejections have helped...
Why egg prices are surging — but chicken prices are falling: It's an 'act of God' event, says trade strategist
The price of eggs has surged in the past year. Only margarine prices have risen more, according to the consumer price index, a key barometer of inflation. Egg prices rose 10% just in the month of October. Meanwhile, chicken prices fell 1.3%. That opposite movement may seem counterintuitive. It's largely...
Corona beer-maker Constellation dumps dual-class shares to the benefit of investors like us
A case of Constellation Brands Inc. Corona beer sits on a shelf in a cooler during a delivery in Ottawa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Biden expected to bring up Chinese economic practices, Taiwan and Russia's war in Ukraine in first meeting with Xi as president
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will discuss a range of geopolitical challenges next week in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since he ascended to the White House two years ago. "We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders aimed...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried lost billions and the company filed for bankruptcy—it could signal the 'demise' of crypto, expert says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million a day: How many $8 subscribers would it need to break even?
Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit. First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.
Analysts love these EV-related stocks — and give one upside of more than 100%
The world is running out of fresh water. How to invest in the companies trying to prevent this crisis.
Cramer: Here's what we think Club members should do in Thursday's powerful rally
The broader markets surged Thursday after October's consumer price index showed that the rate of inflation may finally be slowing. In response to the CPI print, U.S. Treasury yields plunged in anticipation and hope that the Federal Reserve will no longer need to be as aggressive with its interest rate hiking policy.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned as FTX CEO as the crypto exchange begins voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss what it means for the crypto industry.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022: Cramer says these "old guard" stocks are making a comeback
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their market outlook as Wall Street shifts their focus from the midterm elections to Thursday's Consumer Price Index reading. Jim also says he's not giving up on one portfolio holding despite a disappointing earnings report.
President Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with other countries are worth looking into
When asked if Elon Musk was a potential threat to national security, Biden said the centi-billionaire's "cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at." Musk has important international business ties through Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla. At a White House press conference on Wednesday, the President...
Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: Cramer likes these stocks on possible inflation peak
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what October's cooler-than-expected Consumer Price Index report means for stocks in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to trim one Big Tech holding, but stay the course in some surging stocks. Jim also lays out a few companies he thinks could perform well even if they are bought at current levels, including one which just received an analyst upgrade.
Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Shares of Truth Social merger partner fall after Trump's candidates underwhelm in midterm elections
Shares of a Trump-linked SPAC fell after several of the ex-president's favorite candidates disappointed in midterm elections. Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. faces legal and financial challenges. Shares of the blank-check company set to take Trump Media and its Truth Social platform public fell sharply Wednesday after...
FTX confirms 'unauthorized transactions' as $1B in crypto reportedly vanishes
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Saturday that it was moving money into offline storage as at least $1 billion of customer funds reportedly disappeared.
Mark Zuckerberg addressed laid off employees today — here's what he said
In a video obtained obtained by NBC News from a Meta employee laid off today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed workers losing their jobs. The tech and social media company just announced massive job cuts affecting more than 11,000 employees.
CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO David Solomon on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, November 10th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/10/goldman-sachs-ceo-says-he-expects-a-reopening-in-capital-markets-next-year.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JIM CRAMER:...
Oil prices fall on U.S. inventory build, China COVID worries
Oil prices slipped on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down $1.68, or 1.7%, to $93.68 a barrel by 1522 GMT, while...
Biden says he wants to work with Republicans, but won't compromise on abortion, Social Security and climate change
President Joe Biden said he would be willing to work with Republicans after the midterm elections, but would not compromise on issues including abortion rights and Social Security. Biden said that after he returns from the G-20 summit in Indonesia, he will invite the leaders from both parties to the...
