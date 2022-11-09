Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Wine Trail hosting food drive
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail is hosting its "Giving Before Thanks" food drive. Donors will get a free tasting of three wines at each winery that they bring a donation to. At this time, financial donations will not be accepted. The food will be donated to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania
The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
WFMZ-TV Online
Veterans Appreciation Week in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Several Lehigh Valley colleges, universities, and businesses are coming together to honor veterans during Veterans Appreciation Week. The 2022 Veterans and Military Council 5K will be at Bicentennial Park West in Bethlehem Saturday. The 5K starts at 9:00 a.m. with a one mile fun-run starting at 9:45...
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Pennsylvania
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In southern Pennsylvania, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
Lehigh Valley weather: The 3 rainy waves of Nicole before a chill sets in
What early Friday morning was Tropical Depression Nicole centered over Georgia is rushing north and will impact the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey in three waves, EPAWA Weather Consulting says. There will be light to moderate morning rain, followed by a short dry period, meteorologist Bobby Martrich said in...
1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
Around 10 a.m., nearly eight hours after the crash, all southbound lanes were finally reopened.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs
WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcycles were racing before deadly Whitehall crash, DA says
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is facing criminal charges in a crash that killed another motorcyclist and a teenager in Whitehall Township. Christian Gonzalez Santiago, 27, was charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not licensed, reckless endangerment and more, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
