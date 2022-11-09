ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Wine Trail hosting food drive

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Wine Trail is hosting its "Giving Before Thanks" food drive. Donors will get a free tasting of three wines at each winery that they bring a donation to. At this time, financial donations will not be accepted. The food will be donated to the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
BETHLEHEM, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania

The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Veterans Appreciation Week in the Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Several Lehigh Valley colleges, universities, and businesses are coming together to honor veterans during Veterans Appreciation Week. The 2022 Veterans and Military Council 5K will be at Bicentennial Park West in Bethlehem Saturday. The 5K starts at 9:00 a.m. with a one mile fun-run starting at 9:45...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. L&I Dept.: Berks-based Loomis Co. cutting 298 jobs

WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Loomis Company, an insurance brokerage firm based in Berks County, is cutting 298 jobs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The department posted a notice for job cuts on its website Wednesday, saying that 210 jobs will be cut in Pennsylvania. Another 88 jobs are for remote workers in 24 other states.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcycles were racing before deadly Whitehall crash, DA says

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is facing criminal charges in a crash that killed another motorcyclist and a teenager in Whitehall Township. Christian Gonzalez Santiago, 27, was charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not licensed, reckless endangerment and more, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA

