Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Johnny Hill
Former Sgt. Johnny Freemon Hill was born on December 29, 1953, to the late Shellie Hill Sr. and Johnnie Mae Dickerson-Hill in Arkadelphia. He was born and raised in a Christian home full of siblings and lots of love. Johnny attended school in Arkadelphia and graduated from Arkadelphia High School...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
arkadelphian.com
DAR gives Good Citizen awards to 4 local seniors
Four seniors from local high schools received Good Citizen awards from the Arkadelphia Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at a tea and chapter meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Clark County Library. Those receiving awards were: Megaenus Davis Jr., Arkadelphia High School; Carly...
Alcohol sales now legal in Hot Spring County
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark — After a lengthy petition, Hot Spring County citizens voted to turn the dry county wet on Tuesday, November 8. Paul Helberg, who led the campaign as the chairman of the Vote Hot Spring County Wet Campaign, said that it was a long journey. "We...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Nov. 11
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
National Park College to host Native American Heritage Celebration
HOT SPRINGS — The National Park College (NPC) Cultural Diversity Awareness Club (CDAC) will host a Native American Heritage Celebration Tuesday, November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Commons building. The event is part of the “We Belong” speaker series and will showcase Native American...
arkadelphian.com
Albemarle Corp. invests up to $540M in Arkansas facility expansion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today planned investments of up to $540 million to expand and modernize two bromine facilities in Magnolia, designed to meet growing demand for fire safety and specialty products in several industries, including technology, safety, transportation, and green energy. The planned investments have begun and will continue through 2027.
arkadelphian.com
AGFC: Look out for deer on highways
LITTLE ROCK — Deer are on the move in The Natural State. That means motorists in Arkansas should keep a watchful eye out, particularly at dawn and dusk. In addition to the increased deer activity, the shortened days place rush hour during the peak times of day when deer are on the move.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
TRAFFIC CAM VIDEO: Massive semi truck fire shuts down EB I-30 in Saline County
Traffic on I-30 in Saline County is currently snarled due to a pair of vehicle fires.
arkadelphian.com
LaMarrieo Hughes
LaMarrieo Martel Hughes was born into this life on December 28, 1988, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. His mother, Sharon knew right away that he would steal the hearts of those who would be fortunate to meet him. He accepted Christ at a young age and was a member of St. Mark...
Ouachita County Assessor race ends with runoff
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Ouachita County Assessor race ends with a runoff between Stephanie Olds (R) and Tonya McKenzie (D).
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
1.9 Carat Diamond Found At Crater of Diamonds State Park, Arkansas
Let's say you're from Minnesota and you're headed down to Arkansas for vacation, among all the amazing things there are to do in the great state of Arkansas is an opportunity to dig for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. Now, imagine if you paid for your whole vacation with just a little digging and a little luck.
KTRE
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
arkadelphian.com
Lady Reddies tip off season with GAC/MIAA Challenge
ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State woman’s basketball program tips off the 2022-23 season with the GAC/MIAA Conference Challenge. The Reddies will travel to Searcy to take on No. 19 Missouri Southern State University on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. and then Emporia State University on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.
hopeprescott.com
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
arkadelphian.com
Community reminded to ‘Never Forget’ sacrifice servicemen gave for freedom
“We must never forget those who gave us the freedom, the democracy we enjoy today,” retired Arkadelphia dentist and politician Tommy Roebuck’s words echoed through the National Guard Armory downtown during a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. “We can be who we want to be,”...
arkadelphian.com
9 Tigers honored in All-GAC volleyball release
SHAWNEE, Okla. — On the eve of the 2022 Great American Conference Volleyball Championship Tournament, the league has announced its annual all-conference teams and award winners with nine student-athletes from Ouachita Baptist University making the list. Highlighting Ouachita’s selections is Riley Braziel, who was voted as the league’s freshman...
Comments / 0