H.S. Girls Volleyball: Berwick, Lake-Lehman eliminated from state volleyball playoffs

BERWICK — With two thunderous kills and a well-placed service ace, the Berwick Bulldogs served notice they weren’t going to be anyone’s pushover.

It only served to wake up a sleeping giant.

Big hitters Jodi Hewitt and Kyla Rodriguez combined for 31 kills Tuesday and perennial state power Bethlehem Catholic rallied back from a first-game loss to best Berwick, 27-29, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 in a PIAA Class 3A girls volleyball state opener at the Berwick Middle School.

“Relief,” Hewitt said when the final kill from Rodriguez hit the floor and finished the match. “It was so exciting. I was so happy.”

Before that, rallies were long, points were difficult to attain and momentum shifts took wild swings for both sides — causing a mesmerized crowd that packed Berwick’s home gym to erupt with a standing ovation when the match ended.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played or coached in a match where there were so many lead changes,” Berwick coach Sarah Warner said. “I’m extremely proud of the way they (the Bulldogs) battled.”

The battle began early and lasted the entire match.

Berwick stormed out to a 19-17 lead in the opening game, only to watch the Golden Hawks fight back to take a 27-26 lead.

But Berwick’s Cece Isenberg, who became the first player to record 1,000 career kills in last week’s District 2 championship win, slammed down consecutive kills to put the Bulldogs on the brink of victory with a 28-27 lead. Then Morgan Nevel’s serve found an opening on the other side of the net as Berwick gritted out a 29-27 victory to take quick control, putting the Golden Hawks in a precarious position they certainly couldn’t have expected.

“We definitely didn’t,” Hewitt said. “I would say we underestimated that team so much.

“That first set was definitely a wakeup call for us.”

It didn’t take long for the Golden Hawks to snap out of their slumber.

With Bethlehem Catholic holding a 13-10 lead, Hewitt killed four of the team’s next six points and Rodriguez pounded home the last two points of Game 2 as the Golden Hawks evened the match.

“I made five hitting errors in the first set. I said, ‘This is not me,’ ” said Hewitt, who finished with 14 kills, three digs, a block and an ace. “I needed to do better. I said, ‘Step up, Jodi, we’re going to finish this.’”

Berwick wasn’t stepping back, though.

Behind 18 kills from Isenberg and 13 more from Sarah Steeber, the Bulldogs fought hard from beginning to end — and all the way through.

They held early leads in every game.

An Isenberg kill put Berwick up 3-1 in Game 2. Steeber’s kill had the Bulldogs off to a 5-3 start in Game 3. And two consecutive Isenberg kills got Berwick off to a 5-0 start in Game 4.

“They had composure in so many tough circumstances and played at such a high level,” Warner said proudly. “It was impressive to watch. At many times, it was a battle of wits between the two teams. We held our own there. There were times when they out-served us a little bit. When they got hot, they started swinging harder.”

In the end, Rodriguez and Hewitt packed just enough of a punch to outlast the Bulldogs. But not by much.

“We couldn’t go to a fifth game,” said Hewitt, whose 11-7 Golden Hawks will advance to the state quarterfinals. “I feel like we were trying our best to keep up. We were tired, it was definitely hard.”

All because a Berwick team that finished its season 20-1 and with its third straight District 2 championship played its heart out right to the end.

“They shouldn’t hang their heads,” Warner said of her Bulldogs. “These last four years with these seniors have brought us to state recognition.

“We’re a force to be reckoned with.”

CLASS 2A

North Penn Liberty 3, Lake-Lehman 0

The Black Knights made history in the District 2 tournament by knocking off perennial power Holy Redeemer in the finals to win the championship. The Black Knights, though, couldn’t get past District 4 champion North Penn Liberty in the first round of the state tournament.

North Penn Liberty improved to 20-1 with the 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 victory. It will play D11 champion Notre Dame Green Pond in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

PIAA CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Berwick 1

BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC – Kyla Rodriguez 17 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Jodi Hewitt 14 kills, 3 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Dhanica Babelonia 6 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Keira Metzger 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Sophia Bedica 4 kills, 1 dig.

BERWICK – Cece Isenberg 18 kills, 4 digs; Sarah Steeber 14 kills, 7 service points, 1 dig, 1 ace; Kaylee Hacker 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block, 2 aces; Morgan Nevel 3 kills, 2 aces, 1 block.