UPDATE: Reps. Greene, Scott, Loudermilk reelected to Congress; McCormick wins 6th District

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, greets supporters at the Cobb County GOP meeting in January 2022. Robin Rayne

Cobb's incumbent congressional representatives have been reelected, while a new congressman will represent the redrawn 6th Congressional District.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, David Scott, D-Atlanta, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, handily defeated their challengers on their way to reelection. Dr. Rich McCormick, the Republican running in the 6th District, was victorious shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Greene, whose redrawn district will include a portion of southwest Cobb in January, was challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Greene had received 168,732 votes, or 66.5%, to Flowers' 85,010 votes, or 33.5%, by midnight Tuesday. The Associated Press projected Greene's victory at 8:51 p.m.

Scott, meanwhile, led with 205,616 votes, or 82%, to Republican Caesar Gonzales' 45,254 votes, or 18%, by midnight Tuesday. The AP projected Scott's victory at 8:05 p.m.

Loudermilk led Democratic challenger Antonio Daza in the race for Georgia's 11th Congressional District just before 11:30 p.m. Loudermilk had 176,048 votes, or 63.8%, to Daza's 100,095 votes, or 36.2%. The AP projected Loudermilk's victory as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

McCormick led with 187,239 votes, or 63.1%, over Democrat Bob Christian's 109,610 votes, or 36.9%, just before 11:30 p.m. The AP projected McCormick's victory at 10:56 p.m.

All results are according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website and are unofficial until certified.