Cobb County, GA

UPDATE: Reps. Greene, Scott, Loudermilk reelected to Congress; McCormick wins 6th District

By jbusch, Robin Rayne
 3 days ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, greets supporters at the Cobb County GOP meeting in January 2022. Robin Rayne

Cobb's incumbent congressional representatives have been reelected, while a new congressman will represent the redrawn 6th Congressional District.

U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, David Scott, D-Atlanta, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, handily defeated their challengers on their way to reelection. Dr. Rich McCormick, the Republican running in the 6th District, was victorious shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Greene, whose redrawn district will include a portion of southwest Cobb in January, was challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers to represent Georgia's 14th Congressional District. Greene had received 168,732 votes, or 66.5%, to Flowers' 85,010 votes, or 33.5%, by midnight Tuesday. The Associated Press projected Greene's victory at 8:51 p.m.

Scott, meanwhile, led with 205,616 votes, or 82%, to Republican Caesar Gonzales' 45,254 votes, or 18%, by midnight Tuesday. The AP projected Scott's victory at 8:05 p.m.

Loudermilk led Democratic challenger Antonio Daza in the race for Georgia's 11th Congressional District just before 11:30 p.m. Loudermilk had 176,048 votes, or 63.8%, to Daza's 100,095 votes, or 36.2%. The AP projected Loudermilk's victory as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

McCormick led with 187,239 votes, or 63.1%, over Democrat Bob Christian's 109,610 votes, or 36.9%, just before 11:30 p.m. The AP projected McCormick's victory at 10:56 p.m.

All results are according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website and are unofficial until certified.

Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff

ATLANTA – Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will square off in a Dec. 6 runoff that could decide whether the Senate will continue to be controlled by Democrats or whether the GOP wins a majority. Warnock holds a narrow lead with 49.4% of the vote to 48.5% for Walker. Libertarian Chase Oliver has just less than 2.1% of the vote, enough to keep the two major-party candidates from winning the election outright on Tuesday. ...
Incumbents unscathed, Democrats maintain majority among Cobb legislative seats

Democrats held onto their majority in the Cobb County Legislative Delegation after Tuesday’s election, earning a two-seat advantage in the 20-member group. None of the delegation’s incumbents were defeated, and races played out largely along the partisan lean projections for the newly drawn state Senate and state House districts. In the two races considered by both sides to be key to controlling the delegation — House Districts 35 and 43...
East Cobb House contest key to control of Cobb delegation

In September, state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, told the Cobb Republican faithful that control of Cobb’s legislative delegation rests on two State House races. One of them, Carson said, is in east Cobb’s House District 43, where Republican Anna Tillman and Democrat Solomon Adesanya are vying to replace state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb. (Cooper, meanwhile, was drawn out of District 43 and into District 45 this year, and...
Cobb school board passes legislative priorities 5-2

MARIETTA — The Cobb County School District passed its wish list for the upcoming Georgia legislative session Thursday over opposition from two Democratic board members. At its work session Thursday afternoon, district staff presented four legislative priorities to the board, which voted 5-2 that evening to approve the list, with Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis opposed. The school board's vote is simply a list of recommendations. Each year, the...
