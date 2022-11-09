Read full article on original website
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
Early voting results in favor of Ruben Becerra for county judge and more Hays County election news
Hays County Judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of registered Hays County voters hit the polls during early voting for a number of races including judge. Results show incumbent Ruben Becerra with 51.76% of the vote...
Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8
Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
ktswblog.net
Nov. 8th, 2022: Hays County Election Results
The November 2022 General Election took place yesterday. The Hays County voter turnout was 52.53%. Out of 170,350 registered voters, 89,493 showed up to the polls to cast their votes. Below are the statewide election results for the 2022 Texas General Election. United States Representative, District 21:. Chip Roy –...
UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
Ruben Becerra narrowly earns second term as Hays County judge
Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County, incumbent Ruben Becerra has narrowly earned a second term as Hays County judge with 50.44% of the vote over challenger and fellow Commissioner Mark Jones, who earned 49.56% of the vote.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
dailytrib.com
ELECTIONS: Voters OK Sunrise Beach ESD, Horseshoe Bay bond issue
Sunrise Beach Village voters approved the formation of Emergency Services District No. 5 and Horseshoe Bay residents voted in favor of an $8 million bond issue during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm elections. In the only contested countywide race in either Llano or Burnet counties, Republican Cheryl Regmund beat Libertarian Joe Burnes for Llano County treasurer.
See early voting results for the State Representative of District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD Transportation building in Guadalupe County Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Posted: 8:55 p.m., Updated, 10:30 p.m. Results from the 2022 midterm elections began to be released Nov. 8 with most polling locations across the state closing at 7 p.m.
Williamson County Commissioners Court incumbents in lead with more than half of polling places reported
Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Three Republican incumbents in the Williamson County Commissioners Court are leading their respective races, with 45 out of 65 polling places having reported to the election department. The margin...
Dyana Limon-Mercado takes lead in the race for Travis County clerk
Voting for the Nov. 8 election ended at 7 p.m. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Early voting results show Dyana Limon-Mercado, former Travis County Democratic Party chair, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Susan Haynes, in the race for Travis County clerk. The Travis County clerk manages public records, such...
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called with Williamson, Travis counties reporting some Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of midnight Nov. 9, both Williamson and Travis counties are reporting some Election Day results. In the Place 1 race, incumbent Trustee Trish Bode has...
Incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting for Austin City Council District 8
There are four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat with incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As of early-voting totals released by the Hays County and Travis County Clerk’s offices Nov. 8, incumbent Paige Ellis is leading the race for the District 8 City Council seat.
Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election
Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
Incumbent Bill Gravell takes slight lead in Williamson County judge race
Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent County Judge Bill Gravell has taken a slight lead in his bid for re-election over Democrat Blane Conklin. With 25 out of 65 polling places reported in Williamson...
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
Hear from newly elected Leander ISD trustees Francesca Romans, Paul Gauthier
Voters cast ballots in five Leander ISD board of trustees races on Nov. 8. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Two new members will sit on the Leander ISD board of trustees come Dec. 1. LISD voters cast ballots in five trustee races Nov. 8. According to final election results from both Williamson...
How a 19 year old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
