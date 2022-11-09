ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8

Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
ktswblog.net

Nov. 8th, 2022: Hays County Election Results

The November 2022 General Election took place yesterday. The Hays County voter turnout was 52.53%. Out of 170,350 registered voters, 89,493 showed up to the polls to cast their votes. Below are the statewide election results for the 2022 Texas General Election. United States Representative, District 21:. Chip Roy –...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in

Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

ELECTIONS: Voters OK Sunrise Beach ESD, Horseshoe Bay bond issue

Sunrise Beach Village voters approved the formation of Emergency Services District No. 5 and Horseshoe Bay residents voted in favor of an $8 million bond issue during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm elections. In the only contested countywide race in either Llano or Burnet counties, Republican Cheryl Regmund beat Libertarian Joe Burnes for Llano County treasurer.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Commissioners Court incumbents in lead with more than half of polling places reported

Early-voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race with Bill Gravell trailing. (Community Impact staff) Three Republican incumbents in the Williamson County Commissioners Court are leading their respective races, with 45 out of 65 polling places having reported to the election department. The margin...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election

Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

