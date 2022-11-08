ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Kelley: Democrats have work to do in Alabama after election showing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the 2020 defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Alabama Republicans elect new Speaker of the House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama House Republicans selected Nathaniel Ledbetter as Speaker of the House during a private caucus meeting in Montgomery Thursday. This comes after longtime House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia decided not to run for another term. Ledbetter represents DeKalb County and previously served as the majority leader for the House. Political Analyst Steve […]
Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership following Tuesday’s general election. Among those moving up is current House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who will become Alabama Speaker of the House. Ledbetter, who also serves as the vice chair...
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Jay Hovey is the newly elected Alabama State Senator of District 27

Republican Jay Hovey has won the race for Alabama State Senate District 27 over Democrat candidate Sherri Reese. In Lee County, Hovey had 16,345 votes or about 65.38% and Reese had 8,606 votes or about 34.43%. There were 48 write-in votes or about .19%. The Alabama Secretary of State reported...
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter to be next Alabama House speaker

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was elected Thursday by his Republican colleagues to be the next speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Ledbetter, who has served...
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College

Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
Montgomery school board votes to remove confederate names from schools

The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday to officially remove the names of confederates from two city high schools and rename the schools after civil rights leaders, a federal judge and a renowned Black chemist. The school formerly known as Jefferson Davis High will be renamed Dr. Percy Julian High....
Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
