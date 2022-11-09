ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Governor-Elect Maura Healey visits The Berkshires

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor-Elect Maura Healey visited the Berkshires Thursday to meet with local officials and quote “spread the love” to the western part of the state. Govenor- Elect Healey spoke on several important issues that she plans to tackle during her time in office. such as economic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

The Massachusetts Millionaire's Tax Passed. So What Happens Now?

Massachusetts voters approved an amendment to the state constitution Tuesday that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. Question 1, the so-called millionaire's tax, passed by a close margin to amend the state Constitution for the first time in 22 years. It imposes a 4% surtax on top of the state's 5% flat tax for the portion of annual household income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay any new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Election winners and losers

GO TO CommonWealth’s homepage for stories on the big races, including Maura Healey’s historic victory in the race for governor. What else did we learn from Tuesday’s election about the big winners and losers?. SMASHING THE CEILING. Women were big winners in Massachusetts, as Healey led a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts voters approve millionaire tax ballot question

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay new taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Mass. residents vote ‘yes’ on ballot questions 1 and 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some of the most anticipated results from Tuesday night’s election are the four ballot questions, and some of them were even too close to call. The results of questions one and four took until Wednesday to finalize. We took a deeper look at how the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Local lawmakers react to the passing of ballot question 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The results for question four on Massachusetts’ ballots were finalized Wednesday with Bay State residents voting in favor of allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This issue has been a talker all year and one we have been following closely. A law was...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBUR

Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Experts discuss impact of ballot question results on Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many officials believe four ballot questions on Tuesday’s ballots were what motivated voters to come out to the polls. Now, we’re getting answers from experts on how the results will play out in the Bay State. Election results were still being announced Wednesday as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Massachusetts voters keep new immigrant driver’s license law

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have voted against repealing a new law allowing immigrants who are in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses. The measure became law after the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate overrode a veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in June. Republicans pushed the ballot question to repeal the law. Voters opted instead to keep it by approving Question No. 4 on the ballot.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy