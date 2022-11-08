Read full article on original website
3printr.com
Quantica announces Desktop System for multi-material 3D application development
Last November at the international additive manufacturing exhibition Formnext, Quantica announced its T1 Pro, an R&D system that showcased the company’s multi-material, ultra-high viscosity jetting capabilities, known as NovoJet. A year later, Quantica is back at the Frankfurt-based expo, this time introducing a new Desktop system– the NovoJet C-7.
3printr.com
3D Systems Corporation and Advanced Laser Materials announce partnership
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and ALM announced they have entered into a partnership to expand access to 3D printing materials. ALM will add 3D Systems’ DuraForm PAx material to its portfolio, providing its customers access to a unique copolymer specifically designed for use with available Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technologies.
3printr.com
Chromatic announces market launch of ChromaScan software
Chromatic 3D Materials, a 3D-printing technology provider, has launched ChromaScan, an additive manufacturing software for printing resin on non-planar surfaces. This new technology allows manufacturers to 3D print durable, flexible materials directly onto substrates of any shape including metal, plastic and textiles. The result is industrial-strength adhesion between the printed material and the substrate without post processing or assembly.
3printr.com
Diana Kalisz from AMUG honoured with Innovators Award
The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announced Diana Kalisz, Vice President, Materials for 3D Systems, as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award. AMUG bestows this award on those who have cultivated innovative ideas that have advanced the additive manufacturing industry. The Innovators Award will be presented at the 2023...
3printr.com
Desktop Metal publishes financial results for Q3 2022
Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. “Our team continued to work diligently in the third quarter to drive adoption of our AM 2.0 mass production solutions with continued traction from both customers and major strategic partners,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “This was demonstrated by a promising new strategic collaboration with Align Technology, the market leader in clear aligners.”
3printr.com
Dyformer: 3DChimera presents latest product at Formnext 2022
3DChimera will showcase their newest product, the Dyeformer, at this year’s Formnext event in Frankfurt, Germany. A fully functioning system can be seen at their booth in the USA Pavilion, Hall 11, Stand B51B. September’s release of the Dyeformer closed a gap in the market for an accessible, affordable, and consistent method to dye traditionally white or gray powder bed fusion 3D printed Nylon PA12 parts.
3printr.com
Chinese researchers develop 3D printed lithium metal batteries
Chinese researchers have recently developed a new type of lithium metal battery with 3D printing technology, significantly improving the battery’s lifespan and energy density. Lithium metal batteries are expected to be the next-generation high-energy battery for its potential high energy density. But the bottlenecks, such as lithium dendrite growth and low Coulombic efficiency, resulting in poor cyclability and low energy density, have limited its applications.
