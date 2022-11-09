Read full article on original website
FTX On The Brink As It Halts Client Onboarding After Binance Scraps Rescue
FTX, the crypto trading platform founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is reportedly close to filing for bankruptcy protection following an about-face from rival Binance on a planned multi-billion dollar rescue. Days after telling investors and platform depositors that FTX's assets were "fine", Bankman-Fried reportedly told investors on a conference call...
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
CNBC
Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
US News and World Report
Musk's First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote Work - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Elon Musk in his first email to Twitter employees said remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Musk, who completed his $44 billion deal for the popular social media...
US News and World Report
Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
FTX confirms 'unauthorized transactions' as $1B in crypto reportedly vanishes
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Saturday that it was moving money into offline storage as at least $1 billion of customer funds reportedly disappeared.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Credit Suisse Overhaul Draws Scrutiny From Some Investors, Proxy Adviser Over Governance
LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse's recent decision to exit certain investment banking activities is drawing scrutiny from at least two investors and a proxy adviser who told Reuters they are worried about how the Swiss bank managed potential conflicts of interest of two directors. The move to break up the lender...
Grant Shapps writes to Twitter to ‘remind’ it to comply with UK law
The business secretary, Grant Shapps, has written to Twitter to ensure it is complying with UK law after the US company’s new owner, Elon Musk, announced that hundreds of its British staff would be fired. Musk took control of the social media platform at the end of October, and...
TechCrunch
Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving
San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
CNET
Why Big Tech Is Throwing $1 Billion to Suck CO2 From the Air
A pair of 2,000-gallon water tanks standing 15 feet tall occupy a cordoned-off portion of a parking lot down the street from Georgia Tech University's Carbon Neutral Energy Solutions Laboratory. They're being used to grow algae, but in an extreme and novel way. Clear bags filled with a green, mucousy...
getnews.info
Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players operating in this market include OPTEL GROUP (Canada), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision S.p.a. (Italy), SAP SE (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy)”. In May-2022, OPTEL Group launched OPTCHAIN, a suite of the modular intelligent supply chain...
Motley Fool
Why Advanced Micro Devices Rallied Today
AMD unveiled its new Genoa EPYC processors for data centers yesterday. The data center is arguably AMD's most important segment now and in the future. The impressive presentation boosted AMD even above the strong performance of other semiconductor stocks, which are also rallying after Thursday's positive inflation report. You’re reading...
getnews.info
TechCrunch
General Atlantic values media tech Amagi at $1.4 billion in new funding
General Atlantic led a new round of over $100 million, which included about $20 million in secondary buybacks, the New York and Bengaluru-headquartered startup said in a statement. The Series F funding has propelled Amagi’s valuation to $1.4 billion, up from $1 billion in March this year. The startup,...
US News and World Report
Further Details Emerge on FTX Bankruptcy and Missing Funds
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished. The saga that has shaken the crypto...
Start of the Global digital.auto Initiative
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- The automotive industry is facing enormous challenges. digital.auto, the global initiative launched today as an open ecosystem, aims to drive the transformation of the industry. The initiative is bringing together manufacturers (OEMs), partners and suppliers to enable the automotive industry to establish a new, digital-first approach for the creation of next generation customer experiences and data-driven mobility services. Co-initiators of digital.auto include Robert Bosch GmbH as well as software companies Dassault Systèmes and LeanIX. The industry-wide initiative is hosted by Ferdinand-Steinbeis-Institut (FSTI) from Heilbronn as a neutral, non-profit facilitator. digital.auto is launched today at Bosch ConnectedWorld 2022 in Berlin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005118/en/ Connecting approach of the digital.auto initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)
Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner
BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China...
This startup just hired a former DoorDash exec to bring robotic restaurant delivery to the masses
Serve Robotics wants to entice chains like The Cheesecake Factory and Taco Bell to deliver food with its sidewalk robots.
