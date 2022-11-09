Read full article on original website
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MLB
Giants a free-agent force? 'Nobody ... out of our capability'
The Giants haven’t been huge players in free agency in recent years, but they’re widely expected to shop at the top of the market this offseason. After falling short of expectations in 2022, the Giants will have the flexibility to pursue every option to improve their roster. They’ve already been prominently linked to star slugger Aaron Judge, an American League MVP finalist who crushed 62 home runs for the Yankees this year.
MLB
Dodgers decline Justin Turner's 2023 option
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers made their first big decision of the offseason, choosing to decline Justin Turner’s $16 million 2023 club option on Thursday, which made the two-time All-Star third baseman a free agent. Despite declining the option and paying a $2 million buyout, the Dodgers said Tuesday...
MLB
Dodgers near 1-year deal to bring back Kershaw (sources)
LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers wasted no time as the likely Hall of Famer will return for a 16th season as the two sides are closing in on a one-year deal, sources told MLB.com on Thursday. The terms of the deal are still being discussed. The club...
MLB
LA extends qualifying offers to Trea, Anderson
LAS VEGAS -- Before Thursday’s 2 p.m. PT deadline, the Dodgers extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner and left-hander Tyler Anderson. Both players have until 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday to either accept or decline the one-year, $19.65 million deal. Turner is widely expected to reject the...
MLB
Reds trade for Solak from Rangers
CINCINNATI -- The Reds made their first acquisition of the offseason on Thursday when they acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Solak in a trade with the Rangers for cash considerations. Solak, 27, has played second base, third base, first base, left field and center field in parts of four Major League seasons...
MLB
What Treinen's surgery means for Dodgers' bullpen
LOS ANGELES – Dodgers right-hander Blake Treinen underwent right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery on Friday, and his availability for the 2023 season is now in jeopardy. Though the Dodgers didn’t release a timeframe for Treinen’s return, the surgery’s recovery time is about 10 months. If that’s...
MLB
Kiermaier bids farewell after Rays decline club option for '23
ST. PETERSBURG -- On Sept. 24, during the penultimate game of the season at Tropicana Field, the Rays paused to recognize Kevin Kiermaier. After a nearly minute-long highlight reel ended with the words “Thank you, KK” splashed across the scoreboard, Kiermaier stepped out of the home dugout and tipped his cap to the cheering fans.
MLB
9 bold predictions for this Hot Stove season
Fair warning that we are swinging for the fences with what follows. These are not safe selections, this is not cautious conjecture. We’re not here to tell you what is most likely to happen in this Hot Stove season; we are here to put out preposterous-but-plausible picks for where some of the biggest names in baseball might wind up this winter.
MLB
Red Sox plan for Whitlock to start in 2023
For the better part of the last year, there has been debate within the Red Sox organization over which role righty Garrett Whitlock is best suited for. General manager Brian O’Halloran acknowledged to reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday that the dilemma has been settled.
MLB
Who are Braves' SS options this offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe I’m a glutton for punishment. But despite what happened to Freddie Freeman last year, I’m still thinking free agent Dansby Swanson ends up staying with the Braves.
MLB
Rangers trade for Odorizzi, send Allard to Braves
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers made their first splash of the offseason -- albeit a small one -- when the club acquired right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations from the Braves in exchange for left-hander Kolby Allard on Wednesday. Odorizzi exercised his $12.5 million player option before the trade, and the...
MLB
Latest rumors and reports from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS – The Giants have long been viewed as one of the primary threats to the Yankees when it comes to signing Aaron Judge this offseason. Without specifically mentioning the name of the Yankees slugger, San Francisco president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear on Wednesday that money will not be an issue as he attacks the free-agent market.
MLB
Here's where Rangers stand on free agent Pérez
ARLINGTON -- When the Rangers didn’t deal staff ace Martín Pérez at the 2022 Trade Deadline, general manager Chris Young said there was no doubt the club would welcome the lefty back for another season (or a few) in Texas. The Rangers have had exclusive negotiating rights...
MLB
Here's the best trade chip for every team
The Hot Stove will be burning with free-agent talk all winter, but general managers will also turn to the trade market as they attempt to tweak their rosters for 2023. The objectives of these executives will differ; some will look to shed payroll, while others will seek answers to their club’s problem areas. Either way, the end result will be some deals that help reshape the baseball landscape.
MLB
What to expect with the Padres' 10 free agents
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is underway. Greetings from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. It’s been a busy week already for the Padres. Robert Suarez...
MLB
Dombrowski discusses free agents, Harper
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is spending his time this week at the GM Meetings laying groundwork for one of the organization’s most anticipated offseasons in years. This is no longer a franchise trying to snap a postseason drought. This is a franchise trying to take the...
MLB
Judge could join short list of MVP defections
There have been three players who won MVP Awards and then were playing for a new team by Opening Day of the next season. One was Alex Rodriguez, after he won with the Rangers in 2003. Giancarlo Stanton left the Marlins after hitting 59 homers in 2017. The third was Barry Bonds, who won with the Pirates in 1992 and was playing for the Giants in ‘93.
MLB
Pérez receives qualifying offer from Rangers
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have extended left-hander Martín Pérez the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer as expected on Thursday. The deadline for Pérez to accept the qualifying offer is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. The lefty is coming off a career year in his second stint with...
