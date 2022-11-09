Read full article on original website
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Babylon Has Screened, And The Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood Epic Is Getting Mixed Reactions
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has screened. Read the mixed first reactions.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Made $25 Million Salary to George Clooney’s $1 Million for ‘Batman and Robin’
George Clooney wasn't everyone's favorite Batman, but did he deserve so much less than Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'Batman & Robin'? Probably not.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington Reunite to Film Equalizer 3 18 Years After Man on Fire
Denzel Washington costarred with a young Dakota Fanning in the 2004 action movie Man on Fire Nearly two decades later, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are ready for another go. The two actors — who costarred in the 2004 Tony Scott movie Man on Fire — smiled together in Italy's Amalfi Coast for a photo call ahead of the production of their new movie Equalizer 3, in theaters next September. The sequel also stars Gaia Scodellaro and is again directed by Antoine Fuqua. When Fanning, 28, confirmed her casting...
IGN
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
thedigitalfix.com
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
See Shia LaBeouf And Natalie Emmanuel On The Set Of $100M-Budget 'Megapolis'
When American film director, producer, and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola released his movie The Godfather in 1972, it launched his career to the next level. The movie went on to win three Oscars, claiming a revered place in motion picture history. Since the movie's release, Francis has not left the entertainment industry but continues to direct and produce more films.
Collider
'John Wick 4' Will Be the Longest In the Franchise
The clock is ticking down on the highly anticipated return of John Wick. When Keanu Reeves graces our screens again as the titular assassin, it'll also be his longest outing yet according to director Chad Stahelski. He recently sat down with Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub to detail the upcoming John Wick 4, during which they ended up discussing the runtime of the film in comparison to the rest of the franchise.
Sylvester Stallone Says He Was 'Out' of Acting Before 'Tulsa King' Role
Sylvester Stallone has revealed he was almost ready to be done with acting before he was offered a role on new Paramount+ drama Tulsa King. In the ten-part series the legendary actor, 76, stars as Dwight Mandredi, a New York gangster who is released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence to find that things in the world outside are not how he left them.
Tulsa King Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Sylvester Stallone’s New Crime Drama
Reviews are in for Taylor Sheridan's latest drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. See what critics are saying.
Tulsa King Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors From The Sylvester Stallone Crime Show Before
Taylor Sheridan has been doing some impressive work since giving up acting and turning his focus to writing, with Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone among his bragging rights in the relatively short time he’s spent on the creative side of things. With the overwhelming popularity of the Dutton family saga, viewers are pretty excited to see what he’ll come up with next. And with the cast he’s compiled for Tulsa King, it sure looks like Paramount+ subscribers are in for something special with this crime drama about a New York mafioso becoming a fish out of water in the middle of Oklahoma.
GamesRadar
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are keen on making a Freaky Friday sequel – and Disney is interested
"I think they’re interested, and we are talking"
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Seth Rogen to Star in, Write and Direct Apple TV+ Movie Studio Comedy
Apple TV+ has ordered to series a half-hour comedy starring, directed, written and exec-produced by Seth Rogen. Rogen’s partner, Evan Goldberg, will also write, direct and executive-produce the series, while Emmy winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory (Veep) will serve as showrunners. The as-yet-untitled Lionsgate Television comedy will revolve around a legacy Hollywood movie studio “trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to live together.” Other EPs on the series include Huyck and Gregory, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen, while Frida Perez will co-produce. If you, as we did, experienced a bit of déjà...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Paramount CEO Defends Tom Cruise And Co’s Reasoning Behind Holding Top Gun: Maverick For Years And Whether Or Not A Sequel Makes Sense
Top Gun: Maverick took even longer than we expected to get to the screen, but it was worth it for Paramount. Top Gun Maverick is the highest grossing movie of the year and, barring the massive success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or a late box office run from Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s going to end the year that way. It’s a clear vindication of Paramount’s decision to wait until the box office was in a state to better ensure the film’s success. However, that ended meaning the film was delayed for a really long time.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
More than stars shone in Silver Screen magazine | MARK HUGHES COBB
Dad never starred in movies, though folks who saw him in Silver Screen magazine thought he could have. He's in profile, sitting up in a San Francisco hospital bed, recuperating from a wound, tossing away the chunky metal and leather leg brace doctors thought he'd never walk without. Clearly, they had not factored in the stubbornness of Cobbs, especially those raised on farms in cities so small that, in 2022, they don't possess a red light. A...
Keanu Reeves Prepares to Fight Bill Skarsgard in Action-Packed 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer
Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick. On Thursday, Lionsgate released the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, which meets up with Reeves' iconic hitman out for revenge three years after 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. A synopsis for the new movie shares that Wick "uncovers...
