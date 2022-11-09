Taylor Sheridan has been doing some impressive work since giving up acting and turning his focus to writing, with Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone among his bragging rights in the relatively short time he’s spent on the creative side of things. With the overwhelming popularity of the Dutton family saga, viewers are pretty excited to see what he’ll come up with next. And with the cast he’s compiled for Tulsa King, it sure looks like Paramount+ subscribers are in for something special with this crime drama about a New York mafioso becoming a fish out of water in the middle of Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO