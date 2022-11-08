ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Legalized marijuana in Minnesota? What DFL control could mean

(FOX 9) - For the first time in eight years, Minnesota democrats have regained control in St. Paul, opening the door for passage of legislation that was stalled amid a divided legislature. Tuesday’s election flipped the Minnesota state senate back to the democrats and returned them to power in the...
Minnesota law gives veterans a chance to avoid convictions

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - When Berlynn Fleury left the Marines in 2011, all the structure in her life the Corps provided suddenly disappeared. "For me, getting out of the military was pretty traumatic," recalled Fleury. "I have an honorable discharge, but I experienced military sexual trauma and I didn’t deal with that well."
Watch: Minnesota's Veterans Day program

(FOX 9) - Minnesota is marking Veterans Day with an official program in Inver Grove Heights on Friday. You can watch it live in the player above starting at 10 a.m. The program will feature remarks from Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and elected officials.
Blizzard warnings for North Dakota amid heavy snow, sleet

(FOX 9) - A major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to North Dakota and South Dakota Thursday and Friday, as well as snow and ice in northwestern Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible across the region, which has prompted blizzard warnings in central and...
Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
Minnesota weather: The cold has arrived

(FOX 9) - It's cold, and there's no warm-up in sight. Temperatures fell some 40 degrees between Thursday and Friday morning thanks to a cold front pushing its way through. A few scattered flakes are leftover in northern Minnesota, with a flurry or two possible in the Twin Cities – but it won't accumulate in the metro area.
