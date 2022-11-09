Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis-aligned candidates elected to Pinellas County School Board
The Tampa Bay area experienced a historic red wave Tuesday night. The Pinellas County School Board will welcome two new, Ron DeSantis-aligned members after Tuesday night’s election — Stephanie Meyer and Dawn Peters. Peters took the District 3 seat with 52.06% of the vote. She faced Keesha Benson...
Hillsborough County's transportation tax referendum fails
The county asked voters if they would approve a 1% sales tax over the next 30 years to help fund transit and road improvements.
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
usf.edu
In Manatee, voters elect Republican commissioners and pass a tax exemption for businesses
Republican Vern Buchanan won reelection to U.S. House District 16, which represents parts of Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County. Meantime, three Republican candidates took seats on the Manatee County Commission, including Amanda Ballard, who defeated Democratic incumbent Reggie Bellamy in District 2. Fifty-one percent of voters in Manatee County...
Beach Beacon
A look at the Pinellas County election results
Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas teachers reach contract deal for 4.25% average raises
LARGO — Pinellas County teachers are on track to get more money in their paychecks before winter break, after representatives for their bargaining unit and the school district reached a contract deal late Nov. 2. The deal, which still requires approval by the School Board and teachers, would pay...
tampabeacon.com
Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
Longboat Observer
Voters put all Republicans on Manatee County Commission
The sweeping Republican support shown by Manatee County voters carried into the race for District 2 commissioner as challenger Amanda Ballard, a Republican, ousted incumbent Reggie Bellamy, a Democrat. Ballard's victory with 58.95% of the vote (with 70/71 precincts reporting) put all Republicans on the Manatee County Commission as District...
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements
A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
usf.edu
In Sarasota County, GOP incumbents are reelected and a penny sales tax passes
Incumbent Republican Greg Steube beat out Democratic Andrea Kale for the seat representing Florida's 17th congressional district, which includes parts of Sarasota, Charlotte and northeast Lee counties. In state House District 73, which covers coastal Sarasota, a school teacher lost his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Fiona McFarland, a Navy...
Beach Beacon
Beach Beacon
Censure of Redington Shores mayor among latest in series of complaints, lawsuits
REDINGTON SHORES — For years, this tiny beachfront town of barely 2,000 residents has been embroiled in a series of legal and ethical challenges over how officials handled — or possibly mishandled — building rules, employee firings and commissioners’ own personal actions. Some of these battles...
Republicans win big in Hillsborough county, flipping county commission
Election night ended with a big upset for state and local Democrats. Many said they were shocked, but some, like ABC Action News’ political analyst Susan McManus said she saw this coming months ago.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
Beach Beacon
Peers offer praise for pair of outgoing commissioners in Largo
LARGO — City commissioners bid farewell to a pair of colleagues Nov. 1. Commissioners John Carroll and Samantha Fenger, who have served the city for the past eight years, attended their final regular commission meeting. Carroll will be replaced by local businessman Chris Johnson, who ran unopposed for the...
Pasco County Issues Local State Of Emergency, Opens Shelter
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. “This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and
Anna Paulina Luna projected winner of Congressional District 13 seat
Charlie Crist left a vacant seat in Congress for the newly drawn lines of Florida District 13, and Pinellas County Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna will be filling it.
Beach Beacon
Belleair commission votes to add some sidewalks
BELLEAIR — For the Belleair Town Commission, adding sidewalks along one or both sides of Carl and Shirley avenues has been a hot topic since the Carl Avenue Roadway Project was announced. Town leaders have pledged a commitment to safety and accessibility, including putting in sidewalks in some areas...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island to crack down on parking pass abuses
TREASURE ISLAND — It will soon be much harder to outwit Treasure Island’s residential parking pass program, but also tougher to qualify for a hang-tag or decal. During a Nov. 1 work session, Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger told city commissioners “it shouldn’t surprise you that staff is always on the lookout for areas within city operations where we could benefit from an update or refresh, a new set of eyes … to see if there’s anything that needs to be updated and changed; the residential parking pass happens to be one of these areas.”
Comments / 0