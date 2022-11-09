ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

usf.edu

In Manatee, voters elect Republican commissioners and pass a tax exemption for businesses

Republican Vern Buchanan won reelection to U.S. House District 16, which represents parts of Manatee County and southeastern Hillsborough County. Meantime, three Republican candidates took seats on the Manatee County Commission, including Amanda Ballard, who defeated Democratic incumbent Reggie Bellamy in District 2. Fifty-one percent of voters in Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

A look at the Pinellas County election results

Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections. About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections. Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas teachers reach contract deal for 4.25% average raises

LARGO — Pinellas County teachers are on track to get more money in their paychecks before winter break, after representatives for their bargaining unit and the school district reached a contract deal late Nov. 2. The deal, which still requires approval by the School Board and teachers, would pay...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Voters put all Republicans on Manatee County Commission

The sweeping Republican support shown by Manatee County voters carried into the race for District 2 commissioner as challenger Amanda Ballard, a Republican, ousted incumbent Reggie Bellamy, a Democrat. Ballard's victory with 58.95% of the vote (with 70/71 precincts reporting) put all Republicans on the Manatee County Commission as District...
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay voters again reject tax for transportation improvements

A referendum that would have raised Hillsborough County’s sales tax from 7.5% to 8.5% to fund transportation projects has once again come up short. Promoted by All for Transportation, a nonprofit, citizen-led advocacy group, the measure failed to pass muster with voters in Tuesday's midterm elections. On its website, All for Transportation says the tax would have raised about $340 million in its first year alone, and that money could have addressed “a wide range of solutions to our county's greatest shortcoming — unsafe roads, endless traffic and lack of transit options.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Peers offer praise for pair of outgoing commissioners in Largo

LARGO — City commissioners bid farewell to a pair of colleagues Nov. 1. Commissioners John Carroll and Samantha Fenger, who have served the city for the past eight years, attended their final regular commission meeting. Carroll will be replaced by local businessman Chris Johnson, who ran unopposed for the...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Belleair commission votes to add some sidewalks

BELLEAIR — For the Belleair Town Commission, adding sidewalks along one or both sides of Carl and Shirley avenues has been a hot topic since the Carl Avenue Roadway Project was announced. Town leaders have pledged a commitment to safety and accessibility, including putting in sidewalks in some areas...
BELLEAIR, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island to crack down on parking pass abuses

TREASURE ISLAND — It will soon be much harder to outwit Treasure Island’s residential parking pass program, but also tougher to qualify for a hang-tag or decal. During a Nov. 1 work session, Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger told city commissioners “it shouldn’t surprise you that staff is always on the lookout for areas within city operations where we could benefit from an update or refresh, a new set of eyes … to see if there’s anything that needs to be updated and changed; the residential parking pass happens to be one of these areas.”
TREASURE ISLAND, FL

