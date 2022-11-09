Read full article on original website
Related
gilaherald.com
Proposition 401 passes
SAFFORD – The Graham County Elections Department has released its initial election results and Proposition 401 has passed. It may be on the other side of the mountain but it is still Graham County and one would have to be living under a rock not to know about the major countywide proposition. According to initial election results, the proposition passed by a vote of nearly 54% to about 46% with initial votes at 5,751 for and 4,863 against out of 10,614 votes cast. A total of 5,982 votes were cast early and 3,474 on election day and 1,158 “late votes”.
gilavalleycentral.net
EAC Campus Police Dept. to Conduct Multiagency Drill on Nov. 17
THATCHER, Ariz. — The Eastern Arizona College Campus Police Department will conduct a multiagency incident drill on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thatcher Campus’ Academic Programs Building. The drill is intended to simulate a scenario involving a threat which will have occurred on campus.
gilavalleycentral.net
President Elect Buu Nygren attends EAC men’s basketball game in Chinle
THATCHER, Ariz.— Dr. Buu Nygren, the newly elected president of the Navajo Nation, made his first official appearance since the recent election at the Eastern Arizona College men’s basketball game held in Chinle against the College of Southern Nevada. “We are honored that President Elect Nygren chose EAC’s...
gilavalleycentral.net
SHS winter sports raising money with dinner, bake sale
SAFFORD — Safford High School basketball and soccer athletes are teaming with the Booster Club for a fund-raising dinner and bake sale. The event will take place Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. The dinner is being catered by Kainoa’s and cost is $15...
gilavalleycentral.net
Distracted driving causes rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a rollover at the Graham County Fairgrounds. The incident occurred in the area of the Fairgounds lower fields. The driver said he was looking down at his radio, when his vehicle hit a stake in the ground, causing the...
gilavalleycentral.net
Thatcher powers past Valley Christian in 3A Quarterfinals
The Thatcher Eagles used a dominate rushing attack and the big game of a backup quarterback to move past the Valley Christian Trojans 56-35 on Friday night at Eastern Arizona College. Thatcher trailed early after Valley Christian struck first on a touchdown pass from Hunter Heeringa to take an early...
Comments / 0