After two decades of fighting in the Middle East, the U.S. Army is shifting its focus back to the Pacific to counter a rising China. It was President Barack Obama who said it first. After years of fighting in the Middle East, the U.S. was going to, quote, "pivot to Asia." That was aspirational more than anything else as the war in Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism kept the U.S. mired in that region. It was like the Democrats' version of Infrastructure Week. Now, the pivot to Asia actually seems to be happening. The U.S. military just finished training exercises in Hawaii with other countries from the Indo-Pacific. And yes, this is all about countering China. NPR's Emily Feng reports from those exercises in Hawaii.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO