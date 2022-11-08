Read full article on original website
NPR
Biden addresses UN climate conference in Egypt
President Biden has addressed the annual U.N. climate conference happening in Egypt, telling the audience that the U.S. will take a leadership role in trying to help developing countries counteract the most dangerous effects of climate change. His speech today came in the middle of the two-week meeting where there have been many grim warnings about how carbon emissions are causing higher temperatures, contributing to droughts, floods and other natural disasters.
NPR
News brief: Arizona midterms, Biden at climate summit, student debt relief blocked
There's so much attention on Arizona right now. Election officials there are methodically counting votes while they fight off criticism about how long it is taking. It's one of three states with undecided Senate races, the outcomes of which will determine which party controls the chamber in the next Congress. There are other close races in Arizona, too, some House seats, a governor's race that has gotten national attention and a few other statewide offices, including secretary of state, which will oversee the next election. NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo is in Phoenix and joins us now. Thanks so much for being here.
NPR
Here are 3 dangerous climate tipping points the world is on track for
There's a slogan for the global climate negotiations underway in Egypt right now - keep 1.5 alive, meaning keep global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius. Here's United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaking at the negotiations. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANTONIO GUTERRES: But that 1.5-degree goal is on life support,...
NPR
Saint-Louis is being swallowed by the sea. Residents are bracing for a new reality
As President Biden and other world leaders meet at the climate summit in Egypt, we're going to spend some time looking at the impact of climate change in Western Africa. At the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the city of Saint-Louis, Senegal, is sandwiched between the river and the sea. It's an ancient fishing town, a UNESCO World Heritage center. During colonial times, Saint-Louis was Senegal's capital. Today, it's steadily shrinking under rising seas. This is where we begin an epic journey from Senegal to Morocco to Spain, tracing a line that connects three of the biggest stories of our time - climate change, migration and the rise of far right political leaders. To understand that global story, we need to start local, with a grandfather named Mamadou Thiam.
US intelligence document describes UAE efforts to influence American politics – report
Classified material claims United Arab Emirates engaged in operations that ‘resemble espionage’
NPR
Russia retreats from Kherson. Why is the U.S. nudging Ukraine on peace talks?
Russia says it's withdrawing troops from the key southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, which would be yet another big military setback. Yet Ukraine says it isn't seeing a full-scale Russian pullout and is questioning whether this may be some sort of trap. The Biden administration is asking Ukraine to show a willingness to negotiate with Russia. To break this all down, we're joined by NPR's Tom Bowman in Washington and Greg Myre in Kyiv. Welcome, both.
NPR
Myanmar's crisis is on the agenda for Biden and East and Southeast Asian leaders
President Biden will be in Cambodia this weekend for summits with Asian leaders. Myanmar's military rulers were not invited — their 2021 coup has left the country in chaos. President Biden will be in Cambodia this weekend for summits with East and Southeast Asian leaders. Myanmar will be on the agenda, but leaders from that country weren't invited to participate after the 2021 coup that's left the country in a state of civil war. Michael Sullivan reports from Bangkok.
NPR
Maxwell Frost on becoming the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. Not long after progressive Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost was elected to the House, he got a call from the president. You see; Frost is 25 years old, and he is the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. President Biden wanted to congratulate him and to share that he was also in his 20s when he won his first Senate seat.
NPR
Voters aren't sure if they want Biden and Trump to launch 2024 presidential bids
Many Democratic voters are lukewarm on Biden. Many Republican voters are lukewarm on Trump. As the dust settles from the midterms, we look ahead at what this means for the next big political contest. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump says he'll probably run for president again. An announcement...
NPR
What's on the cards for Biden's first meeting with Xi Jinping since taking office
President Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping Monday for the first time since taking office. The encounter comes while mistrust between the countries is running particularly deep. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. President Biden heads to Indonesia Monday. He will meet with China's Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20...
NPR
In a major blow to Putin, Russia says it has fully withdrawn from Kherson
Russia now says all of its troops have withdrawn from the southern city of Kherson in Ukraine. This marks a major setback for Russia's war effort. For the latest, we are joined now by NPR's Greg Myre, who is in Kyiv. Good morning, Greg. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi, Rachel. MARTIN:...
NPR
Without a clear majority, Republican leaders are facing concerns
For House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, what once appeared to be a smooth ride to becoming House speaker is now facing an uncertain path. Here's McCarthy still defending his plans on Fox News. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KEVIN MCCARTHY: Look. I'm not concerned. Think about this. Since I've been leader...
NPR
Ukrainians in Kherson celebrate the withdrawal of Russian troops
In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson there's joy in the streets. Ukrainians celebrated late into the night to mark the pullout of Russian troops after eight months of occupation. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, there is joy in the streets. (CHEERING) SIMON: Ukrainians celebrated...
NPR
Texas judge strikes down Biden administration's student loan-forgiveness plan
A judge in Texas has vacated President Biden's student loan relief plan, calling it unconstitutional. The ruling will almost certainly be appealed by the U.S. Justice Department. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden's plan to cancel some or all federal debt for students - for 40 million borrowers, actually - this...
NPR
Maya Lin doesn't like the spotlight — but the Smithsonian is shining a light on her
This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the dedication at the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial in Washington, D.C., the work that began designer Maya Lin's career. She is also the subject of an exhibition currently underway at the National Portrait Gallery. NPR's Chloe Veltman explores how the show reflects the life of one of the world's greatest living artist-architects.
NPR
Biden says the U.S. is leading global warming action, but it may not be enough
President Biden went to the U.N. climate conference in Egypt to say the U.S. is leading urgent action to reduce global warming trends — but it may not be fast enough or sufficient. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. At the United Nations Climate Conference today, President Biden made some big promises...
NPR
Week in politics: After poor midterm showing, is Trump's influence waning?
Democrat Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, according to the AP, and that makes it one more seat likely Democrats will retain control of the Senate. But there are still key races to be decided. So four days after Election Day, we just don't know which party will have control in Congress come January. NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving joins us. Ron, thanks for being with us.
NPR
Latino voters helped Democrats stave off red wave, says strategist
NPR's Elissa Nadworny talks with Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha about how Latinos voted in the midterms. Going into this midterm election, some Democratic analysts were worried that Latino voters were moving towards the Republican Party. Latino voters are politically varied, but historically they have largely supported Democrats. That support has been on the decline. Last month, a Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that among voters who identify as Hispanic, support for Democrats was down 13 points from 2018. That had some strategists concerned that Republicans were making inroads with the fastest growing portion of the U.S. electorate. Here to tell us about where Latino voters landed in this year's midterms is Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. He joined us last month to explain the challenges his party faced courting Latino voters this election season. Hello, Chuck.
NPR
After decades focused on the Middle East, the U.S. military shifts to the Pacific
After two decades of fighting in the Middle East, the U.S. Army is shifting its focus back to the Pacific to counter a rising China. It was President Barack Obama who said it first. After years of fighting in the Middle East, the U.S. was going to, quote, "pivot to Asia." That was aspirational more than anything else as the war in Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism kept the U.S. mired in that region. It was like the Democrats' version of Infrastructure Week. Now, the pivot to Asia actually seems to be happening. The U.S. military just finished training exercises in Hawaii with other countries from the Indo-Pacific. And yes, this is all about countering China. NPR's Emily Feng reports from those exercises in Hawaii.
NPR
Ukrainians are raising the country's next generation, children now as old as the war
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). NADWORNY: Kherson is the capital of a Ukrainian region that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed into the Russian Federation, and it was one of the first cities that fell to the Russians early in the war. Many people there today are breathing a sigh of relief because, for the last nine months, their lives have been interrupted, like many families across Ukraine, including those who had children during the war. In just the first two months of the war, 15,000 children were born in Ukraine.
