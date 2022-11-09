Read full article on original website
Ellison holds narrow lead in Minnesota AG race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison held a narrow lead over his Republican challenger Jim Schultz in Minnesota’s closely watched race for attorney general on Wednesday morning. The Associated Press had not called the race by Wednesday morning, but Ellison claimed victory. With results nearly complete, Ellison...
Minnesota Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison wins reelection
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz in Tuesday’s election to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison declared victory early Wednesday, and Schultz later conceded a race in which the two were...
Democrats keep control of Minnesota House; Senate unsettled
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Minnesota House while the partisan balance in the state Senate remained unsettled early Wednesday. Democrats appeared to be on pace to reach or exceed the 68 seats they needed to preserve their majority in the House. It takes 34 seats to control the Senate.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona’s secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
After big S. Dakota win, Noem looks to tax cut, abortion ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage late Tuesday after a hearty reelection win in her deep red state, speaking behind a sign that captured her ambition for staying in the national spotlight: “America’s governor.”. The Republican governor has sprung to...
Rochester doctor to receive 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester doctor is being honored with the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and partners, the Minnesota Rural Health Association and the Duluth-based National Rural Health Resource Center, are recognizing dedicated health care professionals who have made significant contributions to the health and well-being of their rural communities as part of National Rural Health Day on November 17.
Democratic incumbent state auditor Julie Blaha wins reelection
(ABC 6 News) – Democratic incumbent state auditor Julie Blaha won reelection in a highly contested race. Blaha defeated Republican candidate Ryan Wilson by less than 8,500 total votes. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, Blaha received 1,167,566 votes versus Wilson who received 1,159,085 votes. LMN (Legal Marijuana Now) party candidate Tim Davis received 87,361 votes and GLC (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis) party candidate Will Finn received 44,244 votes.
Congressional race in southern New Mexico too early to call
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The outcome of a congressional race in southern New Mexico was too early to call Wednesday as incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell sought a second term in a district that she flipped to Republican control in 2020. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez, a former Las Cruces...
Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta, company and state officials announced Friday, investing up to $2.6 billion over multiple phases. Freyr Battery said it would build an initial plant that would produce batteries that could hold 34 gigawatt...
After cyber attack, NY county is extra careful with big vote
NEW YORK (AP) — Uncertainty over the outcome of New York’s governor’s race was prolonged on Election Night when officials in one of the state’s most populous counties spotted an unexpected slowdown in the wireless transmission of vote totals, and took action amid lingering concerns over a cyber attack two months ago.
Tropical Storm Nicole could doom some beachfront homes
VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane Thursday, sending hits highest storm surges to places that lost their seawalls during Hurricane Ian only weeks before. In Daytona Beach Shores, rising seas threatened the foundations of at least a dozen high-rise condos and houses.
California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state’s residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It’s the California Public Utilities Commission’s second...
Lawsuit grows against Navy over fuel-tainted Hawaii water
HONOLULU (AP) — More than two dozen families have joined a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Navy of making them sick from jet fuel that leaked into the tap water in their Hawaii homes. There are now more than 100 people in an amended lawsuit filed Thursday that also accuses...
Iowa teen charged with killing accused rapist back in custody after escape
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist is back in custody after escaping an Iowa Department of Corrections facility last week. Pieper Lewis,18, was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday night after being on the run since...
Man charged in connection with ‘broad’ threat to synagogues
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey is now facing charges, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and...
Tracking Thursday’s Cold Front
A very powerful cold front will sweep through the Northern Plains Thursday, bringing blizzard conditions & accumulating ice to parts of the Dakotas, meanwhile we’ll hear a few storms rumble through with it locally. The severe threat remains extremely low, however a few strong storms remain possible from 8 AM – 1 PM, mainly east of I-35. A major temperature drop is expected behind this front Thursday afternoon – early Friday morning.
