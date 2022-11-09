Where's Oklahoma in team recruiting rankings after Colton Vasek's flip to Texas?
Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas was surprising but perhaps not nearly as surprising as the commitment, to begin with. Vasek comes from a family of Longhorns and lives in Austin. So, the fact that Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis, and Todd Bates were able to pull the commitment in the first place was pretty impressive, even if it only last for a few months.
While Vasek was the ninth highest-rated commit for the Sooners before flipping to Texas, he’s a good player with a lot of potential. It’s a loss for Oklahoma. Vasek marks the second flip from Oklahoma in the last couple of weeks after three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer turned his commitment from the Sooners to Miami.
It’s a bummer to lose commitments, but it’s not a sign that confidence is fading in the Sooners. There’s still work to be done to lock in the 2023 recruiting class, but Oklahoma is still trending toward a top 10 and maybe even a top five class in 2023.
With the decommitment of Colton Vasek, let’s take a look at where Oklahoma stands in the 247Sports and On3 team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle.
25
Cincinnati Bearcats
Top Rated Commit: 4-star S Daeh McCullough, South Bend, Ind.
247Sports Team Ranking: 25
On3 Team Ranking: 28
24
Michigan Wolverines
Top Rated Commit: 4-star edge Enow Etta, Colleyville, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 24
On3 Team Ranking: 26
23
Texas A&M Aggies
Top Rated Commit: 5-star DL David Hicks, Katy, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 23
On3 Team Ranking: 15
22
TCU Horned Frogs
Top Rated Commit: 4-star WR Cordale Russell, Mesquite, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 22
On3 Team Ranking: 27
21
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Isaiah Crawford, Post, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 21
On3 Team Ranking: 25
20
Baylor Bears
Top Rated Commit: 4-star QB Austin Novosad, Dripping Springs, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 20
On3 Team Ranking: 24
19
North Carolina Tar Heels
Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey, Durham, N.C.
247Sports Team Ranking: 19
On3 Team Ranking: 21
18
Florida State Seminoles
Top Rated Commit: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
247Sports Team Ranking: 18
On3 Team Ranking: 17
17
Louisville Cardinals
Top Rated Commit: 5-star RB Reuben Owens, El Campo, Texas
247Sports Team Ranking: 17
On3 Team Ranking: 19
16
Arkansas Razorbacks
Top Rated Commit: 4-star TE Shamar Easter, Ashdown, Ark.
247Sports Team Ranking: 16
On3 Team Ranking: 18
15
South Carolina Gamecocks
Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Markee Anderson, Roebuck S.C.
247Sports Team Ranking: 15
On3 Team Ranking: 16
14
Penn State Nittany Lions
Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Alex Birchmeier, Ashburn, Va.
247Sports Team Ranking: 14
On3 Team Ranking: 12
13
USC Trojans
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos, Cali.
247Sports Team Ranking: 13
On3 Team Ranking: 13
12
Oregon Ducks
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Dante Moore, Detroit, Mich.
247Sports Team Ranking: 12
On3 Team Ranking: 11
11
Tennessee Volunteers
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava, Downey, Calif.
247Sports Team Ranking: 11
On3 Team Ranking: 14
10
Clemson Tigers
Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Christopher Vizzina, Birmingham, Ala.
247Sports Team Ranking: 10
On3 Team Ranking: 10
9
Florida Gators
Top Rated Commit: 4-star DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Ala.
247Sports Team Ranking: 9
On3 Team Ranking: 9
