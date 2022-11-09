ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's Oklahoma in team recruiting rankings after Colton Vasek's flip to Texas?

By John Williams
 3 days ago
Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas was surprising but perhaps not nearly as surprising as the commitment, to begin with. Vasek comes from a family of Longhorns and lives in Austin. So, the fact that Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis, and Todd Bates were able to pull the commitment in the first place was pretty impressive, even if it only last for a few months.

While Vasek was the ninth highest-rated commit for the Sooners before flipping to Texas, he’s a good player with a lot of potential. It’s a loss for Oklahoma. Vasek marks the second flip from Oklahoma in the last couple of weeks after three-star linebacker Kaleb Spencer turned his commitment from the Sooners to Miami.

It’s a bummer to lose commitments, but it’s not a sign that confidence is fading in the Sooners. There’s still work to be done to lock in the 2023 recruiting class, but Oklahoma is still trending toward a top 10 and maybe even a top five class in 2023.

With the decommitment of Colton Vasek, let’s take a look at where Oklahoma stands in the 247Sports and On3 team recruiting rankings for the 2023 cycle.

25

Cincinnati Bearcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfeSD_0j3vG1VH00
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Top Rated Commit: 4-star S Daeh McCullough, South Bend, Ind.

247Sports Team Ranking: 25

On3 Team Ranking: 28

24

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i33N_0j3vG1VH00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star edge Enow Etta, Colleyville, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 24

On3 Team Ranking: 26

23

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Xzu_0j3vG1VH00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star DL David Hicks, Katy, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 23

On3 Team Ranking: 15

22

TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gl2A_0j3vG1VH00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star WR Cordale Russell, Mesquite, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 22

On3 Team Ranking: 27

21

Texas Tech Red Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYW5P_0j3vG1VH00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Isaiah Crawford, Post, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 21

On3 Team Ranking: 25

20

Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoNnJ_0j3vG1VH00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star QB Austin Novosad, Dripping Springs, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 20

On3 Team Ranking: 24

19

North Carolina Tar Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFsSF_0j3vG1VH00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey, Durham, N.C.

247Sports Team Ranking: 19

On3 Team Ranking: 21

18

Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2mHk_0j3vG1VH00
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

247Sports Team Ranking: 18

On3 Team Ranking: 17

17

Louisville Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t25L7_0j3vG1VH00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star RB Reuben Owens, El Campo, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 17

On3 Team Ranking: 19

16

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaOGG_0j3vG1VH00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star TE Shamar Easter, Ashdown, Ark.

247Sports Team Ranking: 16

On3 Team Ranking: 18

15

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeknA_0j3vG1VH00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Markee Anderson, Roebuck S.C.

247Sports Team Ranking: 15

On3 Team Ranking: 16

14

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458DaK_0j3vG1VH00
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star IOL Alex Birchmeier, Ashburn, Va.

247Sports Team Ranking: 14

On3 Team Ranking: 12

13

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIXlI_0j3vG1VH00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos, Cali.

247Sports Team Ranking: 13

On3 Team Ranking: 13

12

Oregon Ducks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBVwe_0j3vG1VH00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Dante Moore, Detroit, Mich.

247Sports Team Ranking: 12

On3 Team Ranking: 11

11

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bhW5_0j3vG1VH00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava, Downey, Calif.

247Sports Team Ranking: 11

On3 Team Ranking: 14

10

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVbS7_0j3vG1VH00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Christopher Vizzina, Birmingham, Ala.

247Sports Team Ranking: 10

On3 Team Ranking: 10

9

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCUEt_0j3vG1VH00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale, Ala.

247Sports Team Ranking: 9

On3 Team Ranking: 9

8

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44hEjP_0j3vG1VH00
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Jackson Arnold, Denton, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 8

On3 Team Ranking: 8

7

Miami Hurricanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYCAc_0j3vG1VH00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain, Lakeland, Fla.

247Sports Team Ranking: 7

On3 Team Ranking: 7

6

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC2jf_0j3vG1VH00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star QB Arch Manning, New Orleans, La.

247Sports Team Ranking: 5

On3 Team Ranking: 6

5

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTj6M_0j3vG1VH00
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Top Rated Commit: 5-star WR Brandon Inniss, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

247Sports Team Ranking: 5

On3 Team Ranking: 4

4

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BebwO_0j3vG1VH00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 4-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr., Baton Rouge, La.

247Sports Team Ranking: 4

On3 Team Ranking: 5

3

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41n0SC_0j3vG1VH00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star Safety Peyton Bowen, Denton, Texas

247Sports Team Ranking: 3

On3 Team Ranking: 3

2

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZJWX_0j3vG1VH00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star CB A.J. Harris, Phenix City, Ala.

247Sports Team Ranking: 2

On3 Team Ranking: 2

1

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oysrE_0j3vG1VH00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Top Rated Commit: 5-star Safety Caleb Downs, Hoschton, Ga.

247Sports Team Ranking: 1

