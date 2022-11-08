Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO