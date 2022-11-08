Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
2news.com
One Person in Custody after SWAT, Police Presence near Harvard Drive in Carson City
(Nov. 10, 2022) Carson City deputies have taken a person into custody as part of an ongoing investigation that started Thursday. It's not clear yet what the investigation may be surrounding. According to the Carson City Sheriff, Ken Furlong, police and SWAT teams were on scene near the 3300 block...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
FOX Reno
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Reno. Officials confirmed that a 35-year-old man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Military Road and Finnsech Drive. A vehicle was going north and failed to stay on the road. It crashed...
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
2news.com
Truckee Meadows fire crews contain stove fire in Spanish Springs
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a structure fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd. A preliminary investigation says the fire may have started from a stove. The home was unoccupied at the...
2news.com
Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Carson City
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday morning fire on Sherman Lane in Carson City. Fire crews say it took 17 firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the mobile home and no injuries were reported since the one person evacuated...
mynews4.com
I-80 eastbound at Floriston reopens after multiple crashes
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Roads have been cleared, I-80 at Floriston is back open, CHP says. Traffic on eastbound I-80 at Floriston has been shut down due to several traffic collisions and an overturned big rig Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee says. According...
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
KOLO TV Reno
Marked Studios offering free tattoos to veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marked Studios is offering free tattoos for veterans on Veterans Day. Marked Studios is hosting the event, but tattoo artists from Lasting Dose, Can I Play With Madness Tattoo, and more are donating their time for tattooing. This is the 8th time Marked Studios will hold...
2news.com
City of Reno seeks feedback on phase 2 of Virginia Street Placemaking Study
The City of Reno invites the public to complete the Phase 2 Visioning Survey related to the Virginia Street Placemaking Study now through Wednesday, November 16. During Phase 1 information gathering, more than 2,700 residents completed surveys. From those surveys, Gehl identified 4 key findings:. 1.Today, Virginia Street draws locals...
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
mynews4.com
Caught on cam: Bear takes relaxing dip in Reno resident's pond
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Splish splash I was taking a bath! Shocking moments caught on camera when a bear helps themselves to a dip in homeowner's pond in Reno. The residents had just recently moved their Ring doorbell when they noticed their pond was missing a significant amount of water two days in a row.
2news.com
Douglas County Elections Official Warning Residents About False Text Message
The Douglas County Elections Office is warning the public about a fake text message in regards to votes. Officials say the message is an error sent out by a third party and is not an official message sent by the Douglas County Election Office. If you receive this message, do...
2news.com
Carson City Schools Salute Veterans with Events and Displays
Carson City students recognized and honored military men and women this week with Veteran’s Day displays and events. Veterans from all branches of military service, as well as families of students, were esteemed with songs of praise and gratitude, flag ceremonies and memorial displays at events Wednesday and Thursday.
cityoffernley.org
Feral Horses in the City
Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
fernleyreporter.com
McIntyre leads in mayor’s race; Hanan, Lau, Pope lead in other races
The Lyon County clerk/treasurer’s office released updated vote totals Wednesday night. The following are the updated totals. Fernley Mayor: McIntyre 3,841 (55.94 percent), Edgington 3,025 (44.06 percent) Fernley City Council Ward 1: Hanan 817 (56.74 percent), Lacy 623 (43.26 percent) Fernley City Council Ward 3: Lau 620 (57.30 percent),...
Nevada County Election Results 2022
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
